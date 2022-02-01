White outline? We tell you how to wear the trend of 2022

If you are one of the people who is always looking for the best beauty trends, we bring you a basic of 2022, it is the white eyeliner, either in its version as a cat eyes or in graphics with very crazy shapes. The point is to get creative and show how capable you are of achieving different makeup. We bring you the best ideas so you can put them into practice!

Lunar New Year 2022 Collections It’s the year of the water tiger!

Starting with the series euphoria, in his first season he made fashionable a outlined white in the form of a cloud, for the second it has continued to be a fundamental part of the looks created by the makeup artist, Doniella Davy. Then, on the catwalks of brands like Dior or Chanel, it was possible to see how the models wore white eyeliner in many moments, letting black be a thing of the past or even mixing both to take them to another level.

Celebrities such as Ariana Grande or Kristen Stewart have also been seen, showing whether you have clear eyes or not, they always look good. So why come in mood With this trend, we recommend that you look for the one that best matches your makeup techniques, there are in all kinds of presentation, be it pencil, brush, marker or even gel and watercolor. If you are not so agile, we recommend you start with one in down since being so fine, it is easier to achieve your ideas.

Remember that it is worth mixing ideas or creating your own, you just have to get creative and let yourself be carried away by your ingenuity. We make it even easier for you to get inspiration from our Pinterest with the best options inspired by our favorite series and celebrities.