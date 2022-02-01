While Chicharito makes a passionate trip with his girlfriend, his ex points him out as an absent father.

There is no doubt that as a result of his separation with his still wife Sarah Kohan, 27 years old, Javier Chicharito Hernandez, 33, is unleashed personally with his new girlfriend, the model nicole mcpherson, of 28; However, not everything is wonderful, since while she spends time with her and a son that the Ecuadorian has, she sees very little of her own children. In this regard, a friend of the athlete told us:

-We caught Chicharito very happy on the beach and with a new girlfriend… “Yes, he went to Tulum for a few days with a group of friends and his new girlfriend, Nicole McPherson.”

-What can you tell us about her? ”His new girlfriend is called Nicole, she was born in Ecuador, she is an influencer and a model; in fact, he has done campaigns for major brands. He has a son from a previous relationship.”

They were very romantic…

”It’s that they are passionate, Javier is very excited and she lets herself be loved. Despite the short time they have been together, he is fascinated with her and even delighted with her son”.











© This trip to the Mexican Caribbean was the first they did as a couple in our country.

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend





Do you know if he sees his children? On December dates were you able to spend time with them? ”She does see her children, but very little; for example, Javier spent the holidays with his girlfriend, that’s why Sarah decided to take the children to London”.











© Although the weather was ideal for swimming, Nicole preferred to enjoy the

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend





-Speaking of Sarah, how is the legal situation between them?

Video: Two brothers are accused of killing their stepfather, who allegedly abused their little sister (Telemundo) replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









“In that they are totally hermetic and have prevented any information from leaking until now, but I suppose they are making progress, because Sarah had to comply with Javier’s request.”











© At all times, the footballer had a smile on his face.

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend





-Which one?

“He asked the authorities that, for security reasons, Sarah could not appear in photos with her children, to which she was furious, because she knows that his real intention was not to publish anything so that it would not be seen that she yes, he is with them and that he hardly sees them, but I suppose that in order to achieve an economic settlement, he accepted, although not completely as Javier proposed it”.

-What are you talking about?

“They agreed that Sarah can continue taking photos with her children, what she cannot do is show their faces.”











© The couple spent 4 days in Tulum. During their time in Mexico they saw friends like the influential…

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend





-And so?

”Now Sarah takes them out all the time on her back; and Javier doesn’t show them at all, neither from behind, nor in profile, that’s why on social networks people continue to label him a bad father. Let’s hope that for the good of all, they reach an agreement,” he concluded.











© His marriage ended badly with Sarah Kohan.

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend





For their part, Chicharito and Nicole uploaded photos of their trip:











© Chicharito shared a photo taken by his girlfriend.

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend















© Nicole put several messages and photos on networks.

We caught Chicharito on a passionate vacation with his girlfriend



