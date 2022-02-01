While Chicharito makes a passionate trip with his girlfriend, his ex accuses him of being an absent father

There is no doubt that as a result of his separation with his still wife Sarah Kohan, 27 years old, Javier Chicharito Hernandez, 33, is unleashed personally with his new girlfriend, the model nicole mcpherson, of 28; However, not everything is wonderful, since while she spends time with her and a son that the Ecuadorian has, she sees very little of her own children. In this regard, a friend of the athlete told us:

-We caught Chicharito very happy on the beach and with a new girlfriend…

“Yes, he went to Tulum for a few days with a group of friends and his new girlfriend, Nicole McPherson.”

-What can you tell us about her?

“His new girlfriend is called Nicole, she was born in Ecuador, she is an influencer and a model; in fact, he has done campaigns for major brands. He has a son from a previous relationship.

They were very romantic…

“They are passionate, Javier is very excited and she lets herself be loved. Despite the short time they have been together, he is fascinated with her and even delighted with her son.

Do you know if he sees his children? On December dates were you able to spend time with them?

“She does see her children, but very little; for example, Javier spent the holidays with his girlfriend, that’s why Sarah decided to take the children to London”.

-Speaking of Sarah, how is the legal situation between them?

“In that they are totally hermetic and have prevented any information from leaking until now, but I suppose they are making progress, because Sarah had to comply with Javier’s request.”

-Which one?

“He asked the authorities that, for security reasons, Sarah could not appear in photos with her children, to which she was furious, because she knows that his real intention was not to publish anything so that it would not be seen that she did. He is with them and that he hardly sees them, but I suppose that to achieve an economic settlement, he accepted, although not completely as Javier proposed it.

-What are you talking about?

“They agreed that Sarah can continue taking photos with her children, what she cannot do is show their faces.”

-And so?

“Now Sarah takes them out all the time on her back; and Javier doesn’t show them at all, neither from behind, nor in profile, that’s why on social networks people continue to label him a bad father. We hope that for the good of all, they reach an agreement”, he concluded.

For their part, Chicharito and Nicole uploaded photos of their trip: