Where can I watch Sing 2 online and when is it coming to Netflix?

sing It is one of those films that remain engraved in the taste of children and adults, despite being an animation and having a simple plot, it has become one of the favorite films of young audiences. The film has received mixed reviews, with a 70 percent rating it was one of the favorite movies of 2022Just as you read it.

Sing was directed byGarth Jennings and featured the voices of multiple musicians, in the main cast are: Matthew McConaughey as bustermoon Reese witherspoon who gives voice to Rosita and Scarlett Johansson, who plays Ash. Sing 2 that places us time after the events that were seen on the screen in the first installment continues current in theaters.

However, for the pleasure of those who love this fun animation, it is also possible to see the plot online, here we tell you what platforms can you watch sing 2 on by Internet.

Where can I watch Sing 2 online?

Sing 2 has grossed from its premiere to this day, close to $$267.920.86 billion, which has made it one of the most profitable in 2021, a fact that has also made it possible for it to remain on the billboard. Meanwhile, the truth is that it has not yet been released on digital platforms such as HBO Max or Netflix and the distributor of the film (Universal Pictures) has not clarified when it could reach our screens via streaming.

According to unofficial information, Netflix could broadcast content from Universal Pictures from 2022, but there is no confirmation of this, while the first streaming platform that will launch Sing 2: Come and Sing Again is peacockthe on-demand service from NBCUniversal, who bought the streaming rights 45 days after its theatrical release.

At the moment, Sing 2 can only be rented or purchased from the services of AppleTV, iTunes, with general variations in its price. The first part of Sing (1) is available on YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video in Mexico. Sing, come and sing again premiered in Mexico and Latin America on December 22, 2021so it remains to wait a little longer to find out which streaming platform could be the house where it opens on the small screen.

