What do radiologists do? A close look at this specialty

Most medical students have relatively little exposure to radiologists until they complete medical school clinical rotations during their third and fourth years. It is not until this point that they can realize that the field involves more than just sitting in a dark room.

Radiologists are consultants to clinical colleagues and are experts in the use of medical imaging technologies such as X-rays, ultrasound. As well as CT and MRI scans and are specially trained to interpret the results. They can even perform such interpretation remotely, helping fuel the recent growth in telehealth.

In many cases, radiologists can provide a specific diagnosis to a clinical question and recommend next steps, such as additional tests or treatments.

WHAT ARE SOME SPECIALTIES AND SUBSPECIALTIES OF RADIOLOGY?

diagnostic radiology

Physicians who practice this type of radiology take advantage of images such as X-rays, ultrasound and electromagnetic radiation to diagnose and treat diseases. Diagnostic radiologists often detect problems early on by interpreting the results and correlating their findings with clinical information and other relevant tests.

interventional radiology

These radiologists similarly take advantage of imaging, but are also adept at performing image-guided minimally invasive procedures. Like embolization, angioplasty, and stenting.

There are also many radiology subspecialties that require fellowship training. These subspecialties include:

Abdominal/body imaging cardiovascular radiology chest images emergency radiology musculoskeletal radiology neuroradiology nuclear radiology oncology imaging pain medicine pediatric radiology Vascular and Interventional Radiology

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMMON DUTIES OF RADIOLOGISTS?

Because there are so many options to specialize, there is no universal radiologist job description. That said, there are a number of responsibilities that are typical of most doctors in this field.

According to the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Electronic Interactive Database of Fellowships and Residencies (FREIDA), both interventional radiologists and diagnostic radiologists are responsible for the following:

Interpretation of radiographs and simple films. MRI reading Performance of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using catheters. Interpretation of CT scans Provide diagnoses to referring physicians. Train radiologic technologists on how to perform procedures

WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT SKILLS FOR RADIOLOGISTS?

Lastly, good radiologists need a broad knowledge base as well as skills like time management. As well as critical thinking and complex problem solving.

