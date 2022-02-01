What are the benefits of having a pet at home?

Although pets are a company that requires care and special attention, they are the perfect complement for a fuller life (Getty)

There is no doubt that pets are part of the family. Not only is their presence valued, since provide fun and companybut Having an animal in the home has a positive impact on both the physical and mental health of people.

There are numerous scientific investigations that show that coexistence with animals is beneficial in many aspects. For many, deciding to get a pet was key to improving their mood. Although it is a company that requires care and special attention, this faithful friend is the perfect complement for a fuller life. That’s why quickly they become the ideal allies against loneliness.

The presence of dogs, cats and other pets is decisive in the state of mind. It has been shown that having a pet is a great remedy against depression because its company increases the feeling of security and protection.

What’s more, Human interaction with pets helps lower cortisol levels, a hormone that is closely related to stress. They also manage to increase the release of oxytocin and serotonin, both substances involved in producing feelings of love and happiness in the individual. The simple act of caressing or being together with these companions helps to lower blood pressure and relax us.

For specialists, if the daily coexistence between dogs and people is analyzed, it can be observed that there is a link that provides benefits from the psychological point of view

Some qualities of pets such as loyalty, affection or joy, are transmitted to human beings giving them social skills that are reflected in a better interaction and coexistence with living beings.

“The affection, support and loyalty that these animals show us, expressing joy when they see us arrive or demanding our attention to play, makes us feel loved, showing that our company is rewarding for them,” explained Bárbara Lucendo Arribas, psychologist at Center for Advanced Psychological Treatment of Spain to CuídatePlus. Another of the benefits of having a pet is derived from this support and affection: improve self-esteem favoring our own acceptance and positive vision.

In addition, for Lucendo the fact of living with pets makes Responsibility is encouraged, since they must be cared for and cared for. Furthermore, it explains that Companion animals are essential to interact with other people.

A pet at home also implies ordering the schedules and carrying out specific routines both in their feeding and in their outings.

“Research indicates that there are people diagnosed with depression who have achieved an improvement in their mental health with the adoption of a pet. These have helped bring a sense of purpose to their days, greatly increasing their self-esteem,” he explained. Walter CommasDirector of the Companion Animals Unit of MSD Animal Health in the South Region.

Having an animal at home has a positive impact on both the physical and mental health of people (Getty)

Jaume Fatjó, director of the Affinity Animals and Health Foundation Chair in the psychiatry department of the Autonomous University of Barcelonaexplains that, if analyzed daily coexistence between dogs and peopleit can be seen that there is a link that grants psychological benefits.

“When this contact occurs, in a very short time a link develops in a bidirectional way, they are linked in different ways but the link is mutual. It’s almost like a chemical reaction, like you put two reactants together and you can’t stop them from reacting with each other,” he notes.

A team led by a social work researcher from the University of Toledo in the United States has published the first empirical evidence that emotional support animals can provide benefits to people with serious mental illness that they experience depression, anxiety Y loneliness.

The presence of a pet in the home can benefit people’s quality of life (Getty)

When is the best time to add a pet to the family?

Lucendo highlights the positive impact it can have on certain population groups, such as families in which there are young children, where they enhance the development of the minor both on a personal and social level. It also points out that for old people It is also important to have pets as they promote self-care and that of the animal.

In any case, animal lovers could not specify what is the right time to add them to the family. They only know that their presence is irreplaceable.

KEEP READING:

Why pets can be true allies against depression

Can dogs and cats coexist?

Car holidays with dogs and cats: what you need to know