‘West Side Story’, Spielberg delivers an impeccable film but without the magic of the original

Related news

When it was announced that steven spielberg I was going to shoot a new version of West Side Story The first question that arose in everyone’s mind was: why? What need did the director have to shoot a new version of the work when the Robert Wise remains, to this day, a contemporary and perfect masterpiece? Spielberg had the thorn stuck in not having directed any musical in his long career, and he decided that the work of Arthur Laurents with music from Leonard Bernstein and letters of Stephen Sondheim it was the best option.

After seeing his new version one understands perfectly why. Spielberg saw in that imperishable wonder a work that also spoke of the present. From a present where class differences also expel those from below from their neighborhoods, where racism continues to target immigrants. It is noted in the rewriting of the original made by Tony Kushner his interest in underlining all the social elements of the film. The protagonists are better drawn, those Tony and María that in the original were delimited by the shadow of Romeo and Juliet.

If one manages to abstract from everything, if one pretends that the Robert Wise version does not exist, one can only surrender to the version delivered by Spielberg. It is pristine, perfect in form. Spectacular, with a contagious force, performers who sing like angels and musical numbers that shine like never before. Add to that one of the most precisely staged directors and you have a vibrant musical that flies by. Nobody narrates visually like Spielberg does.





But, alas, and here is the problem. It is inevitable for anyone who knows the original version not to constantly compare with Wise’s work and this is where the problem arises with this new version, which is so flawless without the magic of the original. All that he has of technique he has of lack of soul. Wise and Spielberg conceive of the musical in two different ways. The first, accepting the legacy of the stage, of the Broadway play, but turning it into one more narrative and visual element. Everything in Wise’s film had a theatrical point that he turned into a cinematographic one. From those completely exaggerated costumes marking the colors, to those sets that seemed theatrical, but that he always turned into a magical scene thanks to a photo that moved away from realism to delve into the personal.

Spielberg goes to the other extreme, to grandiloquence. Everything in this version is bigger and more spectacular, as it makes clear from the beginning with a sequence shot that descends from the New York sky to that half-demolished neighborhood. From luxury to dirt. A virguería with sense. Spielberg wants to be spectacular, but at the same time realistic, as those dirty, almost gnawed costumes make clear in the midst of those incredible shots of the city streets and those overwhelming sets. But not always that desire to impress works, but sometimes quite the opposite.

This is the case of the first meeting between María and Tony, fundamental in the story. Wise turned that first look into a moment that is in everyone’s memory. He erased everything that was happening around him and turned that gym into a dark background with colored lights. Romantic, simple, perfect. Spielberg takes the protagonists behind a bleacher and makes them do some ridiculous choreography.

It happens to Spielberg that he is not able to recognize that there were moments in Wise’s film that were so perfect that they could not be improved, but he decides to try it by pulling the checkbook and grandstanding. This is the case of the ‘wedding’ of the protagonists, which in the 1961 film is achieved thanks to an intelligent camera movement that turns a clothing store into a church. Spielberg takes them to the cloisters, with light coming through a stained glass window and all bigger and this time, not better.

Perhaps the best example of this is in the mythical America, which makes your hair stand on end here because of the staging -Spielberg has a couple of visual ideas of real genius, especially the one that makes the movement of a clothesline frame one character or another-, because of how the camera gets inside of the dances, for some spectacular choreographies. Peri no trace of the energy of the America from Wise, who on a single rooftop had more punch, especially because the new Anita (Ariana DeBose) does not have the charisma and presence of Rita Moreno. They all sing and blend their voices to perfection, but perfection is not always desirable. Voices so clean, so angelic that they seem designed, unreal.

There are numbers that did ask for more spectacle, América itself despite those voices of the choir boys, or the duel of dances in the gym. Spielberg directs like nobody else and also achieves a Maria that works perfectly and a Bernardo that surpasses the original –David Alvarez is by far the best of the cast-as well as giving Rita Moreno an exciting secondary that is more than a nod to the original. Who does not convince is Ansel Egort, which fails in the dramatic moments and with a scene that borders on the ridiculous. It is the only note that is out of tune in the cast.

Perhaps it is a matter of expectations, and perhaps it is unfair to assess a film for what the first version was, but deep down it is inevitable. East West Side Story It is an enjoyment, without a doubt, and it has moments that improve the previous version, its tonight is perfect and that borinqueña -which did not exist in the 1961 version- sung a cappella by the Sharks makes your hair stand on end, but it is also a version whose contributions are less than one would like.

Follow the topics that interest you