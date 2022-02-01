Wedding bells? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s friends revealed exciting news

U.S-. Apparently the dreams of the followers of Benifer 2.0 They could be closer than you think. According to friends of the couple, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are close to marriage and the idea of ​​starting a family is already circulating in their conversations. Although many thought that the actor’s statements in The Howard Stern Show they had damaged their love, it only strengthened them.

“Jen and Ben are doing great. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t really put too much strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can be misunderstood,” explained a source close to the couple. At the interview Affleck He had controversial statements about his ex-partner, Jennifer Garner. The actor said that if they hadn’t ended the relationship, “I’d probably still be drinking.”

“They are madly in love. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and get along well too, so things are good on that front. His friends think they will eventually get engaged and it’s only a matter of time,” the source continued. lopez and Affleck resumed their romance in 2021, after 20 years.

In the relationship of Affleck Y lopez There is no room for doubt, since, despite the fact that the couple does not make many public statements, the artist, who is the most active on social networks, has left subtle winks about her love during this last time in Instagram, such as a stack of necklaces that included a chain with the name Ben and a mug that has a big B printed on it in honor of his beloved.

at the beginning of the year lopez also shared his intentions for 2022, and even included Affleck. The artist said that “it is only thinking about being really aware of what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keep them really positive.” “I want to be better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally to be the best mother, the best partner, and the best person I can be,” she said.