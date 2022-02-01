We interviewed Madison Thompson from Ozark and this is what she told us

As a child, Madison Thompson loved acting. After participating in a year-long acting class, he was able to get an agent and manager right before high school. Although she considered becoming a doctor or a veterinarian when she was younger, she ultimately settled on a career in the arts as a way of giving back to the world.

We talked with her, who premieres the new season of Ozarks on Netflix, where she plays ‘Erin Pierce,’ the cartel attorney to teenage daughter ‘Helen Pierce’ (played by Janet McTeer) who navigates her teenage years while dealing with the circumstances of living in the Ozarks.

Interview with Madison Thompson of Ozark

This is your second season of OzarksWas it different from the first?

Absolutely. I feel like redoing any project after taking time, especially in a global pandemic, can present mixed emotions. On my first day back, I was definitely excited to be back with some of my favorite people, I was totally nervous that I might have completely forgotten how to play my character.

However, in general, return to Ozarks for a second season it was comfortable in a good way. I think one of the hardest parts of being an actress is always being the new girl. In this final season I was able to get back on a set with familiar faces and people I already had a relationship with and a VERY good relationship with. Having that ongoing connection gives you more time and energy to really dig into your character.

What was your favorite part of this season of the show?

While this may be a favorite part of every season, it’s especially poignant this time around: Who will make it out of the Ozarks alive? Our cast and writers were especially tight-lipped about the details of this last season and there are plotlines that even I don’t know about. I’m going to be on the edge of my seat as is the audience.

You are studying a business degree in cinematographic arts, what other areas in the entertainment industry would you like to venture into?

I chose to study for a degree in Cinematic Arts to start learning more about the behind-the-camera world of Hollywood. In my time in classes at USC, I have felt more drawn to creative production. I love math, numbers, and spreadsheets as much as I love building characters and telling stories.

I can really see myself combining a career as an actress and a producer, as I enjoy being influential in creating stories. Other areas of entertainment that spark my interest include writing, directing, and the crossover between the world of theater/Broadway and the world of television/film. I would also like to try my hand at stunts one day.

Could you tell me more about Emergency and your Sundance debut?

I am so excited to share that my new movie Emergency, produced by Amazon Prime and Temple Hill, which opens this month. The concept of the film has already garnered some incredible praise. Specific, Emergency is based on a short film of the same name that won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 2018. The film’s screenplay, written by KD Dávila, also landed on the Black List (a very notable annual list of the most popular unproduced screenplays ).

The film is a comedy thriller that follows a group of black and Latino college students ready for a big night out. But when faced with a major emergency, they must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police. The film touches on the culture of fear in BIPOC (Black Indigenous Peoples of Color) communities regarding the police, especially for youth of color. I play the character of Alice, who is another student at her university. Alice is the best friend of Maddy, played by the incredible Sabrina Carpenter, and both girls are also involved in the “emergency”.

Our entire cast and creative team are looking forward to our Sundance debut. Unfortunately, due to the covid surge, the festival moved online this year, but we still plan to hold it using Zoom.

What was it like working with Sabrina Carpenter?

From the moment I met Sabrina and bonded over our love of chocolate, I knew we would be instant close friends. My relationship with Sabrina off screen also made our relationship on screen even more believable. When it came to playing Maddy and Alice in EmergencyIt wasn’t hard to act like best friends.

While we’re constantly on different coasts and traveling for work, we always try to set aside time to see each other, whether it’s trying out a fun restaurant, baking at home, or visiting each other on set. Sabrina is an amazing human being, and I really am so lucky to have such a wow friend and female role model in my life.

You love makeup and fashion, best advice to find our own style?

For me, finding your own style means defining yourself in the waves and trends of fashion every year. When it comes to makeup and fashion, I love taking popular trends and adapting them to what works best for my own needs and complexion.

For example, one of my biggest insecurities growing up was my eyebrows. These days, big, dark brows are all the rage, which I obviously don’t have! So instead, I tried my own spin on this popular look by using a taupe brow pencil and creating strokes to make them appear more bushy. While it may not exactly look like the biggest trend, it’s my own version.

Mimicking style icons can be a start, but to feel more comfortable in your own skin, approach trends as a point of reference or inspiration. At the end of the day, it’s about feeling your best in whatever way you choose to dress or groom yourself because we are all beautiful!

Tell us more about the Women in Film club you are a part of, which woman do you admire the most?

When I started as a freshman in college, the first thing I did was sign up to be a part of the Women in Cinema Club. I knew it would be an amazing way to meet colleagues and connect with other working women in the industry. Recently, my work schedule has made it difficult for me to be as active in the organization. However, I have made some amazing and lasting friendships.

The reason I originally joined the organization was because I loved the idea of ​​”women supporting women.” The world of entertainment has always been a male-dominated industry. I believe it is essential that women come together to promote more feminine and diverse narratives, as well as the representation of all women of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, both in front of and behind the camera.

One woman I admire, who has also had a tremendous influence on female representation in the industry, is Reese Witherspoon. I have followed Reese’s career as an actress, creative, businesswoman and producer since she was a child. I even did several research papers for school on her Hello Sunshine company and its tremendous influence on female representation both on screen and behind the camera.

I identify with Reese for multiple reasons: her Southern upbringing, her passion for education, and her determined energy and drive to bring about much-needed change in our industry. He has been a role model for me both in my career and in my day to day life. Reese is proof that any actress can be talented, beautiful, hardworking and smart, be an entrepreneur and bring about real change. As a young woman growing up in this industry, it’s imperative to have a brave woman like Reese to look up to. I hope to have the opportunity to meet her in person one day.

If you could play any character, what would it be and why?

Playing a superhero is definitely on my bucket list! Obviously, Marvel and DC keep their mouths shut when it comes to new characters, but one I’ve been keeping an eye on for a while is Rogue.

She is one of the characters in X Men which was originally played by Anna Panquin. Rogue has the ability to absorb the energy of others through physical contact, making her extremely powerful and her deathtouch to many. With this power comes the inability to have physical contact and many other complications in living daily life. I think her story has incredible power and vulnerability.

Not to mention Rogue is from the south, like me! With Marvel now integrating the X-men back into the MCU, I’m interested to see if they’ll bring her back in some way. But let me get this straight Marvel or DC (if you’re reading…), I’d love to play ANY superhero. Really.

