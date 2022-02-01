“We believe that he has an agreement with another club”, assures Laporta

BARCELONA –Joan Laporta hinted on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembélé will not play for Barcelona again after not having accepted any of the club’s proposals to renew first or find him a last-minute exit in this winter market.

The president, who during the forensic press conference revealed that the Frenchman “didn’t want to accept any of the proposals that were offered to him”, transferred the responsibility of having the footballer or not to Xavi, but warned that he must think “in the present and future of the team… And we have to see that this player will not be here next season”.

Ousmane Dembélé, in a match with Barcelona Jose Breton/Getty Images

“The situation is not good for him or for the club,” specified Laporta, who pointed out that “we do not understand his position… We believe he has an agreement with another club and we must act in our own interest,” he said.

“We offered him the renewal and with a very good offer. Later it turned out that it was an economic issue, that he wanted more. He told us that he wanted to renew, but the issue became entrenched and the agent positioned himself without saying anything. We have done everything possible ” , summed up the Barça president who was “very surprised because we presented him with two proposals and they were good… One was from an English club and he didn’t want to, he preferred to stay here for six months”.

“This Dembélé thing is difficult to understand. Xavi is working and must think about next season. We believe he has an agreement with another club because his agent has insinuated that to us and from there we will act for the good of the club”, he reiterated Laporta, who did not want to specify the measures to be taken when asked about a possible immediate termination of the contract.

At the moment, in theory, the responsibility will lie with the coach, who must transfer it to the board if he deems it necessary to continue counting on the French striker once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traoré have joined the squad, or he can do without him, in fact , is the position that the managers of the club want.

In this sense, the possibility of offering the letter of freedom to Dembélé and understanding that the player rejected it, directly rescinding the contract, paying him the corresponding tab until the end of the season, about five million euros, to end his stay in the club.

If this extreme were reached, Barcelona would end up paying the player’s entire contract and he would be free to sign immediately, and charging the large transfer fee, for any club… But he could not be signed up for his new club until next season, so he would not play again in the current one with the obvious sporting damage that this fact would mean for him.