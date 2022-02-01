“Virtually Gang Raped”: New Allegation of Sexual Harassment Emerges in Meta Horizon Worlds VR Game

The victim explains that, despite the fact that the incident occurred fictitiously, she reacted as if the attack had happened to her in real life.

Nina Jane Patel, a woman from the United Kingdom, recently denounced in a blog that she had been “virtually gang raped” by multiple male avatars while playing Horizon Worlds, an online virtual reality game from the metaverse.

According to the victim’s account, not even 60 seconds had passed since she started playing the game when she was “verbally and sexually harassed” by about three or four male avatars who “virtually gang-raped” her avatar and sent her obscene messages such as “no pretend you don’t like it.”

“It was unreal, a nightmarePatel wrote. “A horrible experience that happened so fast I didn’t even have time to protect myself. I was paralyzed,” she added.

Patel commented that, although the incident occurred in a fictitious way, she reacted as if the assault had happened to her in real life.

“Virtual reality is essentially designed so that the mind and body cannot differentiate between virtual/digital experiences and real ones,” the woman stressed. “Somehow, my physiological and psychological response was as if it happened in reality“, he added.

In fact, Patel herself is the co-founder and VP of Metaverse Research for Kabuni Ventures, an immersive technology company working to provide a safe space in the metaverse for children.

This is not the first time that Horizon Worlds has been involved in controversies of this type. In mid-December, days after Meta opened access to its online virtual reality video game, one of the people who tested the platform said that a stranger groped his avatar, something he described as sexual harassment.

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s first attempt at launching something that resembles CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse. It is an expansive multiplayer platform, where users can create your own virtual worlds. Originally called Horizon, it requires a Facebook account and allows up to 20 participants at a time in a virtual space, where they can spend time together, explore unknown spaces and interact with the environment.