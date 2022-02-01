Vin Diesel wants Michael Caine to appear in Fast and Furious

Time does not move forward without Vin Diesel himself having new ideas in mind for the saga of fast and furious, and while the last film in the franchise F9 already broke a record with the highest grossing at the box office since 2019, Toretto still has many plans under his tank top for his next movies.

F9 already carried the heroes of fast and furious where no one had ever imagined they would go: to have more than one trilogy or even a tetralogy and, of course, to outer space and bring together an unthinkable number of Hollywood stars. However, Vin Diesel wants more.

In an interview with the New York Times about the premiere of F9, Actress Helen Mirren revealed that Diesel could cast the legendary Michael Caine as her franchise character’s ex-husband, Queenie Shaw., the infamous mother of Deckard (Jason Statham), Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). The interviewer asked Mirren if an actor playing her ex-husband had ever crossed Diesel’s mind, and she revealed that she had.

“I don’t know if I can tell, but apparently Vin got the idea from Michael Caine. Miran said. “I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? It would be great and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.”

the saga of fast and furious will end after fast and furious 11, that will be filmed with fast and furious 10. The films will start shooting in January and while fast and furious 10 will be released in theaters in February 2022, fast and furious 11 It will be released until February 2024.

fast and furious has introduced so many characters and done some amazing cameos with Ryan Reynolds all the way to Cardi B, who everything could be possible, even the appearance of a legend like Caine.

F9 premiered this June 24 in theaters in Mexico and has already raised about $10.7 million dollars in our country.

