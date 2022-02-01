Vin Diesel Gives a ‘Fast & Furious’ Twist to the LFL’s Return

With the end of Mid-Season InvitationalWe are halfway through the season. However, little by little we are finding out when the rest of the leagues will return. We already know that the super league will be back in action next monday may 31. Now we also know the return of La Ligue Française League of Legends (LFL), who has announced his return with a very famous protagonist, Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel announces the return of the LFL

Currently, the French league of League of Legends is one of the ERL with more level. This is demonstrated by teams like Misfits Premier, Vitality.Bee or the current champion of the European Masters, Karmine Corp.. Now we know the return of the French competition, which will return to action next June 8. Who has presented his return is the famous actor Vin Diesel in a video that has not left anyone indifferent.

Nous avons un invité très spécial pour vous annoncer le retour de la #LFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/Knbz2Ca47Y — OTP LoL (@OTP_LoL) May 24, 2021

«Hello everyone, I’m Vin Diesel. The LFL will return on June 8 and we have a little surprise for all of yousays the American actor. «Don’t forget to head over to Twitch.tv/otplol. See you there”, Vin Diesel himself ends while they show us an image with the LFL logo and the announcement of the new film in the saga ‘Fast&Furious‘.

We still do not know what that surprise will be or if it will have something to do with the presentation of Vin Diesel and ‘Fast & Furious’. We will have to wait for the start of the French league to find out. what are they going to offer to all the fans. For the moment, the only thing they have revealed is that there is an association between the LFL and the legendary movie saga.

For now, we have to wait a few days until the competitions start again. The teams and players take advantage of these breaks to finish making your different templates and start training. There is little time left until everything starts again and it seems that we are going to find ourselves with a very busy summer.

A few more interesting months are coming.