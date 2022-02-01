Urban artists renew the definition of what it is to be sexy

The Venezuelan Carmen de Leon He appeared at a reggaeton festival in Miami wearing black shorts, knee-high stockings and a baggy T-shirt. Her outfit is a reflection of the new fashion trend among urban artists, who claim that they are the ones who decide what is sexy.

“You can’t be sexy if you’re dressed in a way that you don’t feel comfortable in,” De León explained to EFE, explaining that it is one of her demands before accepting any presentation or project.

“There are days when you feel like wearing heels and a miniskirt, but other days you feel like being without anything tight. You have to respect that, because if you feel bad about what you’re wearing, your ‘flow’ is repressed and you’re not going to transmit what you want,” said the singer-songwriter.

The point of view of this 19-year-old girl who became known in the contest The Voice Kids Spain, where she competed as Carmen Pendones, is shared by more famous colleagues such as Rosalia, Sofia Reyes, Lali Exposito, Tiny Y Nathy Peluso.

Too Natti Natasha Y Greeicy Rendon, whose “looks” range from traditionally sexy outfits with plunging necklines and tight dresses, extravagant clothes and sports shirts and baggy pants, among others.

“In Mexico we say, fashion is what suits you and that’s the way it is,” said Reyes, whose image is associated with bohemian fashion, but who has surprised his fans more than once with models and hairstyles reminiscent of Hollywood in the past. 1920s.

confidence is sexy

One of the pioneers of this trend is the American of Mexican origin Becky G, who from her beginnings, when she was a 16-year-old teenager, struggled to establish an image that would accompany her activism in favor of female empowerment and mental health education.

“Although I’m only 24 years old, I’ve been in this industry for a long time and I feel that this change in the ‘looks’ of music artists is the result of all the efforts that women in general have made so that our voice is heard”, commented in an interview with EFE.

“Today, we have more confidence in ourselves and we feel more comfortable in our skin and I think that security gives us permission to decide what makes us feel sexy and that is what is transmitted”, He said.

This is how the singer-songwriter saw it from the beginning Helen Rose.

“Sexuality comes from within. There is no revealing dress that turns an insecure woman into a sexy goddess,” said the 26-year-old artist, who has opted for a “kitsch” fashion for her role as an interpreter.

The Billie Eilish Effect

Natti Natasha began to change her daring outfits for looser clothes at the beginning of 2020, when she realized that, despite the strength of female artists today, “there is still prejudice when it comes to appearance.”

The artist feels that this change in “look” has helped her “to be considered more seriously in music and in the entertainment industry in general.”

However, she thinks it would have been more difficult to balance “stereotypes of what is sexy in a female artist, with the freedom to feel comfortable and confident without the success of billie eilish”.

Natti Natasha applauded the American singer-songwriter, who became one of the most famous women in world music while wearing wide clothes that imitated the garments of workers with thick fabrics and seams in evidence.

Not only urban singers have freed themselves from the obligatory tight and tight dresses and heels in performances.

The Mexican Yuri, who has been on stage for more than three decades, told EFE that he has taken note and it is something that is seen on his networks and in his participation in the American and Mexican version of the reality show “Who is the mask?”.

“I wish it had been like that when I was starting out,” said the “Maldita primavera” singer. For her, clothes are part of the artists’ tools and “now women have the strength to express ourselves however we want.”