Univision and Televisa complete union; will launch streaming platform

Televisa Group Y Univision Holdings II announced this Monday the closure of the transaction among the assets of Televisa Y Univision to create the company TelevisaUnivision and consolidate itself as a leader in media and content in Spanish worldwide.

Through a statement it was reported that this new company will produce and deliver premium content for its platforms and for others; in addition to providing solutions for advertisers and distributors around the world.

Univision and Televisa complete transaction to create “TelevisaUnivision”, the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the world pic.twitter.com/h0HuknGjhN – Televisa Press (@Televisa_Prensa) January 31, 2022

The closing of our transaction marks a historic moment for our company and our industry. We are combining two iconic companies and market leaders that have a great shared history and an incredible portfolio of assets. This combination will create a business unlike any other on the global media scene. During the last year, both companies have been transformed, reaching levels of financial performance and from audiences that had not been seen in years. The power and the momentum of our renewed main business is truly unique and will be a springboard for the launch of our overall platform from streaming in Spanish”, commented on the matter Wade Davis, CEO from TelevisaUnivision.

Alfonso de Angoitia, executive president of the Board of Directors of TelevisaUnivision, considered that the combination of content assets “has created a company with tremendous potential”, with which this new company “is ready to revolutionize the industry”.

The transaction brings together the most compelling content and intellectual property with the most comprehensive media platforms in the world’s two largest Spanish-speaking markets.

The four open television channels of Televisa, the 27 pay TV channels, the Videocine film studio, the Blim TV service and the brand Televisa, are combined with the assets of Univision in the United States, which include the Univision and UniMás channels, nine Spanish-language cable channels, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in the main US Hispanic markets and its PrendeTV service.

It was highlighted that TelevisaUnivision now has the largest library of content and intellectual property in Spanish in the world, and the most important content factory in Spanish in the entertainment industry.

As a result of the combination, TelevisaUnivision reaches more than 60 percent of television audiences in the United States and Mexico. Through different means, the company reaches more than 100 million Spanish-speakers daily.

As a result of their strategic efforts, both companies have experienced above-market growth in advertising revenue. During the first nine months of 2021, Univision’s advertising revenue increased 32.6 percent, surpassing 2019 levels; while Televisa’s advertising revenues during the same period increased 24 percent.

This 2022 TelevisaUnivision will launch its global unified streaming platform which will include a version with subscription free and another premium. The service will include dramas, comedies, docuseries, game shows, reality shows, variety shows, movies, music and cultural events, children’s and educational programs, sports and special events, as well as truthful news programming.

Creative partnerships with Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez, Maria Dueñas, Mario Vargas Llosa and Santiago Limón were among the first announced and will strengthen what will be a truly compelling, first-of-its-kind offering. Televisa Y Univision.

Wade Davis will lead TelevisaUnivision as CEO, while Alfonso of Angoitia will serve as executive chairman of the Council of Televisa Univision Y Marcelo Claure it will become in Council Vice President.

The Council of TelevisaUnivision will also be made up of Emilio Azcarraga, Bernard Gomez, Michael Combes, Giselle Ruiz, Oscar Munoz, Maria Cristina “MC” Gonzalez Noguera, Eric Zinterhofer Y jeff sine. In addition, Televisa reserves the right to appoint two additional directors.

Content production and operations in Mexico will be headed by Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Co-Presidents of TelevisaUnivision México, who also continue to be Executive Co-Presidents of Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa’s news operations in Mexico will become part of a new independent company dedicated to producing news for TelevisaUnivision’s channels in Mexico, and will be led by Emilio Azcárraga, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa.

The Company’s new investors include SoftBank Latin America Fund, Google Y The Raine Group.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital