Ufotable produced a promotional video for the video game Tales of Arise — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the video game Bandai NamcoEntertainment, Tales of Arise, a new promotional video produced by the studios was published ufotable (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Fate/Stay Night). It should be remembered that these studies were also responsible for the animations within the video game.

Bandai NamcoEntertainment released the video game Tales of Arise for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, xbox series and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan. The game was originally scheduled to release in 2020, but Bandai Namco Entertainment delayed the game beyond 2020.”due to the ambitious nature of the project“. Yusuke Tomizawa (God Eater) has taken over the franchise development team from Tales of Arise. Minoru Iwamoto, artist of the team of the Tales Of Franchise For a long time now, he has been an art director for the first time on the franchise.

Synopsis for Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system that contains the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena. The people of Dahna have always revered their planetary neighbors on Rena – a planet they can clearly see in their sky – as the land of the righteous and divine. For the people of Dahna, the legends and knowledge about Rena and its inhabitants have been passed down for countless generations and, over time, have become facts in their minds that have, in reality, masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna. Dahna. For 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled Dahna, plundering the planet of its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom. Tales of Arise begins with two people, born on different worlds, each yearning to change their destiny and create a new future for themselves and perhaps their people. Featuring an original cast of characters, a dramatic storyline, dynamic combat, stunning environments, and some classic Tales of elements, Tales of Arise marks a new beginning for the famed JRPG franchise.

