Transfer of Iván Morales to Cruz Azul is close to falling because his agent asks for a millionaire commission

Until a few days ago, the negotiations between Cruz Azul and Colo-Colo for Iván Morales had come to fruition; The player had accepted the salary offered, the Chilean club agreed with the amount that the Machine offered for 80% of the pass and only the signature was missing, but the transaction began to get complicated this weekend.

Morales’ agent, Juan Cruz Oller, spoke to various outlets on Friday, and He pointed out that he was close to Rayados, also that everything was ok with Cruz Azul, and then that he would sign with a European club. Without distinction. Just hours apart. ESPN Mexico revealed the difficulties that the talks are going through, all due to the representative.

According to the multinational media, Oller Group, the representative agency, demands 1.6 million dollars as a commission to close the transaction. The problem? Clubs usually pay 10% as commission, and not 400% What Morales’ businessman is asking for today. And that can complicate the celestial before the SAT, despite the fact that they are willing to pay the 2 million dollars that the signing would cost them in total.

The Machine will pay 400 thousand dollars for the pass of the current Colo-Colo player, for which Juan Cruz Oller would receive US$ 40 thousand. “Cruz Azul does not want a legal conflict for an operation of this type, which is not customary, since normally the agent and the player receive 10 percent of a transfer, not 400 percent as in this case”details ESPN.

On Tuesday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m., the pass market in Mexico closes. And if they do not reach an agreement for the payment of the Morales pass commission, everything indicates that the celestial will go out to look for a “9” at the last minute to replace Jonathan Rodríguez and make up for the non-arrival of the Chilean team.