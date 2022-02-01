Training guide: how to keep muscles strong in your 40s and 50s

Staying active or becoming more active in middle age and later life is linked to a longer life (Getty Images)

Staying physically active or becoming more active after middle age is associated with a lower risk of death, regardless of past activity levels or current health status. This is the main conclusion of a study carried out by experts from the University of Cambridge (UK) showing that regular physical activity causes a 46% reduction in deaths associated with sedentary lifestyle.

It takes a long time to build strength and almost as long to lose it. , meaning that a lifetime of moderately challenging physical tasks can see most people maintain their strength well into middle age. But, if that’s the case, what is the point of strength training? to explain it, Another study conducted by researchers at the Iowa State University in June 2021 discovered that, although once considered an optional extra, strength training should be considered at least as important as aerobic exercise.

The investigation showed that two or more weight training sessions a week were enough to reduce the risk of obesity by 20 to 30% over two decades, even for people who don’t do aerobic exercise.

The good news? strength training it doesn’t need to be complex, difficult, or even sweaty: and it definitely doesn’t require a trainer to tell us what to do. The keys to an effective strength training plan are rest and progression.

Working hard means do challenging movements with relatively long rests in between, allowing you to fully recover between efforts. It also means that there is no need to train every day. Refering to progression, this just means that you need a way to make the exercises more difficult. For most movements, we develop strength when the greatest amount of repetitions that we can handle in a single series stays in the range from 3 to 12: much more of that, and we move on to working on muscular endurance.

After the age of 50, we begin to lose muscle mass gradually, between 0.5 and 1% per year (Getty Images)

“Age-related muscle loss is a natural part of aging. But just because it’s lost doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. the older people They can increase muscle mass lost as a result of aging. assured in dialogue with Harvard Health Publishing the doctor Thomas W Storer, director of the exercise physiology and physical function laboratory at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, affiliated with Harvard. “It takes work, dedication and a plan, but it’s never too late to rebuild and maintain muscle.”

More than 110,000 deaths in the United States each year could be prevented if adults age 40 and older added 10 minutes of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity to their normal routines, According to a study recently published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

An increase of 20 or 30 minutes could save even more lives, noted the study. “We know that exercise is good for us. This study provides additional evidence of benefits at the population level: If all adults in the United States (over 40 years old) got a little more exercise each day, a large number of deaths could be prevented each year,” he told CNN Peter Saint-Maurice, first author of the study and epidemiologist of the National Cancer Institute, by email.

Daily exercise isn’t just for “gym rats,” he said. dana santas, fitness associate CNN and mind-body coach for professional athletes. “ Doing ten minutes of exercise every day is much easier than people think. Consider how quickly ten minutes go by when we mindlessly surf social media or watch our favorite TV show. . It’s not a huge investment of time, but it can provide great health benefits.”

“The key is to find a sequence of movements that moderately works the whole body, balancing upper body strength, lower body strength, and cardio exercise, like 10 to 25 push-ups, 25 to 40 squats, and a minute of jogging in place,” he said. saints. Exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous to be effective, and upping your routine a bit can have a big impact, experts concluded.

Modifying eating habits in midlife can slow the decline in muscle mass and improve bone strength (Getty Images)

Changing eating habits in midlife can delay the loss of muscle mass and improve bone strength. After the age of 50, we begin to gradually lose muscle mass, between 0.5 and 1% per year. Y reduced physical activity, too little protein, and menopause contribute to this decline. Reduced muscle mass means less strength and a slower metabolism.

The said “use it or lose it” has never been truer than when applied to bone and muscle strength, but changing how and what we eat can also have a big impact on strength. “Muscle is key to strength, stability and balance,” he explained to the newspaper’s query The Telegraph the nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr.

“Building and maintaining muscle mass, especially as we age, It can help prevent weakness, fatigue, and potential injury. Eating a healthy diet with a good amount of fruits and vegetables can help support bone health.” , he added, noting: “Although most people consider calcium to be the main nutrient for bones, B vitamins, vitamin K, vitamin C, copper, magnesium and many more also contribute to bone health. the bones”.

Lenherr suggests add dairy as “a rich source of calcium to help build and protect bones,” tofu – “a plant-based source of calcium”, blue Fish – which is “a source of omega 3 fats and vitamin D that contribute to bone health” and green leafy vegetables, such as kale and spinach, since “these contain vitamin K.”

We all know that the protein is great for building and maintaining muscle, but new evidence suggests that older people’s need for protein-rich foods is not being met and current dietary recommendations for protein intake may be insufficient. “Some studies suggest that protein requirements should increase to 1.2 to 2 g of protein per kg of body weight”, Held Lenherr.

In practical terms, this could include replacing your typical high-carbohydrate breakfast of toast and cereal with high-protein eggs. Lenherr She also recommended topping yogurt and salads with almonds, and including high-protein foods at every meal, such as eggs, chicken, cheese, Greek yogurt, fish, and quinoa. Another tip is to add peanut butter to fruit to increase its protein content.

