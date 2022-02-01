Top 5 transfers in the winter market in Europe

This January 31, the closing of transfers in European football came to an end, which some teams took advantage of to better strengthen themselves for the closing of the 2021-2022 season.

Although nothing compared to the transfer market last summer, one of the most convulsive in recent years with changes in players like Leo Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, the winter transfer window left some interesting changes that we review here.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC

In exchange for 90 million euros, the Juventus took over the services of the young Serbian striker Duhan Vlahović. The old lady now he will show off a fearsome attack with the 22-year-old Balkan, Alvaro Morata, paulo dybala Y Moses Kean.

Vlahović He arrives at the Bianconero team after a season of 20 goals in 24 games and with 17 in the current season with Fiorentina.

ADAMA TRAORE

Much has been speculated about the need for Barcelona to hire a striker due to the team’s lack of a goal that has the culés away from the privileged positions of The league. That is why the directive resorted to an old acquaintance: Adama Traore.

The Spanish attacker, born in La Masía, returns to the Blaugrana club on loan, after a recent successful spell with the wolverhampton where he made an explosive duo with the Mexican Raul Jimenez.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

After suffering a heart problem in the middle of a match at the last European Championship with the Danish national team, it seemed that his football career Christian Eriksen had come to an end after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Inter de Milan.

However, the Danish midfielder found accommodation in the Brentford of the premier league, League that he knows perfectly after his time with the Tottenham.

ANTHONY MARTIAL

With the Barcelona down and the Atletico Madrid in moments of doubt, Seville He has proposed to fight the title of The league to the Real Madrid and for this he decided to reinforce himself with a renowned player up front.

from the Man Utd, where he did not enjoy ownership, the attacker Anthony Martial, arrived at the Andalusian club to succeed and reach a place in the French team that will play Qatar 2022.

DONNY VAN DE BEEK

One of the pillars of Ajax who was a few seconds away from returning to the Final of the Champions League in 2019, Donny van de Beek He has not had the participation that he would like at Manchester United, so he looked for another destination.

And it was the Everton the one who raised his hand to take over the services of the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder that he will seek, now with Frank Lampard on the bench, get the Toffees out of the bottom of the premier league.

BONUS TRACK: CROWN TEAK

Special mention deserves the Mexican Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who after seven and a half seasons with the porto embarked on the adventure of Seville in search of a historic season in The league.

With an old acquaintance on the sidelines like Julen Lopetegui, the Mexican midfielder will seek to return to the regularity that he lost in recent games with the Dragons.

