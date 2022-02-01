Tom Holland Hilariously Thought Mark Wahlberg Gave Him a ‘Self Pleasure’ Device

Tom Holland hasn’t been short of awkward Hollywood moments in his 25 years and he just revealed one more to add to the list.

The British star revealed the details of an awkward car ride with Mark Wahlberg after believing the 50-year-old actor had given her a “self-pleasure” massager out of the blue.

Holland recalled her confusion during an interview with her Uncharted co-star on Access to Hollywood, prompting Wahlberg to warn the young star to get her mind ‘out of the gutter’.

Hysterical: Tom Holland, 25, has revealed the details of an awkward car ride with Mark Wahlberg after believing the 50-year-old actor had given him a “self-pleasure” massager out of the blue

“Essentially, Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in Los Angeles and he took me back to my hotel,” Holland explained in a clip.

“I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, I had never seen one before…and I thought it was the self-pleasure type,” he continued with a laugh.

Adding: ‘I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me back to my house for reasons other than being a gentleman. I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood baby… who knows what’s going to happen’.

On the whole, Mark seemed unimpressed by Holland’s anecdote, but his deadpan response seemed to have comedic effect.

Totally innocent! Mark gifted Tom one of his company’s acclaimed Power Plate massage guns for this muscle recovery.

Appearing from separate locations, Wahlberg explained that while hanging out, the two stars had been “talking about fitness” and recovery.

The actor works with the Power Plate company, which he says has the ‘best massage guns’.

‘I want to give you one. This would be great for your recovery and everything else,’ he remembered thinking at the time.

“I can’t believe you were thinking that the whole time,” Mark said exasperatedly, adding, “You’ve got to get your head out of the gutter, man.”

Tom and Mark will star in Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated adventure Uncharted, based on the titular iconic video game series, spanning over nine games.

Holland stars as Nathan Drake opposite Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, as they go on a quest to find Magellan’s legendary treasure of lost gold. Uncharted hits theaters on February 18.

Meanwhile, Tom is coming off his latest insanely successful Marvel hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which passed the $1 billion mark at the international box office over the weekend.

Action Packed: Holland stars as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, as they go on a quest to find Magellan’s legendary lost gold treasure.

The Sony/Marvel film has grossed more than $1.74 billion at the worldwide box office.

The blockbuster is the 10th film in history to achieve the milestone, Deadline reported, after taking in $21.1 million over the weekend in global markets.

The superhero flick is the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time globally and has yet to receive a release date in China, making its international totals more impressive.