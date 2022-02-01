Tom Brady personally clarifies that he has not made a final decision regarding retirement

On the still-Bucs quarterback’s “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady noted that while he’s relaxing after the end of his team’s season, he wishes he was still playing.

Tom Brady he said on his podcast that he’s “still going through the process,” and hasn’t decided when to announce his plans to continue playing or retire.

“Sometimes it takes time to really assess how you feel and what you want to do. I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other, just like I said last week,” he reported. Brady in the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, which aired Monday.

Tom Brady said he is still “in the process” of making a decision on whether to stay in the NFL or retire. Getty

When asked if he had a deadline, Brady responded, “I don’t know. I’ll know when the time is right. As I’ve always said, I’m very lucky to have played for as long as I’ve played. As things have happened in the more recent parts of my career…there are a lot of interest in when I’ll stop playing. I understand. When I know, I’ll know. When I don’t know, I don’t know. You don’t see I’m going to rush to a conclusion on that.”

ESPN, citing sources, reported on Saturday that Brady would withdraw from NFL. Sources told ESPN that Brady knew that he NFC Divisional Round Game in view of Los Angeles Rams it would probably be his last, and that he had spent time after the game preparing for an announcement. ESPN also reported that it was unknown when Brady would formalize his retirement plans, but he would not do it to overshadow the postseason games of the NFL, including the superbowl.

Don Yee, his agent, said in a statement sent to the media that “I understand the speculation advanced regarding the future of Tom. Without getting into the accuracy or imprecision of what is being reported, Tom he will be the only person who expresses his plans with total precision. He knows the realities of the football business and planning a schedule like nobody else, so that should happen soon.”

ESPN also reported that the executives and coaches of the Buccaneers have been preparing for retirement Brady.

Additionally, on the “Let’s Go” podcast, he was asked Brady if he was surprised by the reports, and replied, “It’s always a good line, that I’m responsible for what I say and do, and not responsible for what others say or do. I do think one thing I’ve learned about sports , is that you control what you can control, and what you can’t, you leave it to others. We are in an information age and people want to be in front of the news often, and I understand that. I understand that it is the environment in which we are But I think for me, it’s literally day to day with me. I’m just trying to do my best every day, assess things as they come, and try to make a big decision for myself and my family.”

Asked if he felt like something has crossed those boundaries, he replied: “No… It’s not my turn to control those things. There were some very big games going on over the weekend, and I know how hard those players work to prepare for that. In fact, he was a little disappointed that I would be playing any kind of role in what happens in the NFL, which for me has been such an incredible sport. The focus needs to be on those big games. or trying to enjoy a great weekend. It didn’t happen that way, because my phone got really busy, but it’s part of the situation I’m in.”

Brady He said he hopes to enjoy “chilling out” at the end of the season, though he wishes he was still playing.