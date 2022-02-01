Tom Brady officially announces that he is retiring from the NFL

Brady has cemented a generation of legends 1:05

(CNN) — American football legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Brady, 44, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had 22 seasons in the NFL. He is also considered arguably the best quarterback: he was a three-time regular season MVP and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection.

“I have always believed that the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ gamble: if there is not a commitment to 100% competition, you will not succeed. And success is what I love most about our game,” Brady wrote.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY day that has allowed me to maximize my full potential. And I have done my best these last 22 years. There are no short cuts to success on the field or in life. This is hard to write for me, but here it goes: I’m not going to have that competitive commitment anymore,” he continued.

“I’ve loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of thinking this past week and asking myself some tough questions. And I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished.” , he added.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% from me. But, right now, I better leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Tom Brady: “My playing career has been a very exciting journey”

In his announcement, he thanked his Buccaneers teammates, coaching staff, family and agents.

“My playing career has been a very exciting journey, far beyond my imagination and full of ups and downs,” Brady said. “When you’re in this every day, you don’t really consider any kind of ending.”

“However, as I sit here now, I think of all the great players and coaches I had the privilege to play with and against: the competition was fierce and deep, JUST LIKE WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and treasure these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

For their part, the Buccaneers thanked Brady for his role on the team. On their Twitter account, the team posted: “Forever a part of Buccaneers history. Thanks for everything Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady’s career

During his career spanning more than two decades, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles: six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time No. 1 in passing yards (84,520), passing touch down (624), completions (7,263), regular season wins (243), playoff wins (35), to name a few of his career highs.

However, his start was a bit more difficult. Brady was selected 199th in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots and was not intended to be the starting quarterback. The Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe.

The Boston Herald reported at the time that Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team chose Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round. Brady ended up spending 20 seasons on the team, with which he won six Super Bowl titles.

In 2020, the player left the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in his first of two seasons.

With the Super Bowl win with Tampa Bay, Brady joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams.

Brady is the first quarterback in league history to lead his team to seven Super Bowl wins. He edged out Terry Bradshaw (four) and Joe Montana (four). Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances are more than any other franchise in the Super Bowl era.

In his final season, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) and earned an NFL-best 15th Pro Bowl selection.

Rumors of his retirement

Over the weekend, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN and The Boston Globe reported that Brady was retiring, citing unnamed sources.

But on Sunday, a source familiar with the situation told CNN that “Brady contacted (Tampa Bay) Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht (on Saturday) to inform him that he has yet to make a final decision on his future.” ”.

Still, after saying Monday that he hadn’t made the decision to retire, Brady confirmed the news Tuesday.