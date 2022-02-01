Tom Brady broke the silence after rumors of his retirement; is he leaving or not?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 31.01.2022 21:29:34





Some days ago it was taken for granted that Tom Brady7-time Super Bowl winner, would definitely retire of the NFL after playing for more than 20 seasons, a rumor that was later denied, but now GOAT himself broke the silence and clarified his situation.

Tom Brady He is 44 years old and despite the fact that he continues to play at a high level, many consider that he will not be long on the grid, so his supposed retirement was very feasible, but now the Bucs QB cleared up the whole situation.

Is Tom Brady retiring from the NFL or not?

Speaking on the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, the historic player american football He reported that he has not yet made a final decision, Well, the idea of ​​retirement is on the table, but it is not something that has already been confirmed.

“I’m still going through the process that I said I was going through. Sometimes it takes some time to assess Really how you feel, what do you want to do and i think when the time is right i’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another,” Brady said.

The player of the Buccaneers knows that being a professional player is exposed to all kinds of rumours, That is why he went out to clarify his situation before more things are said that are not real.

“I am responsible for what I say and do, and I am not responsible for what others say or do. I think one thing I’ve learned about sports is that you control what you can control, and what you can’t, you leave to others. I understand that that is the environment we are in. But I think for me it’s literally day to day. I am trying to make the best decision for myself and my familyThe quarterback commented.

Finally Tom Brady thanked all the weather who has been playing inside the NFL and made it clear that the final decision will soon be announced, where he neither confirms nor denies his withdrawal.

“I do not know. I’ll know when the time is right. As things have progressed in the later stages of my career, whether it was five years ago or even this year, there is a lot of interest in when I am going to stop playing. I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize it. When I know, I will know,” she said.

​