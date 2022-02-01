Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

In his social network accounts, the player assured that he is not in a position to compete, so he prefers to focus on other aspects of his life

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. After several days of rumors about the future of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, six with the New England Patriots and one more Tampa Bay BuccaneersFinally, the 44-year-old quarterback has decided to end his career on the gridiron.

After 22 extraordinary seasons, Tom Brady will no longer be in the NFL as he announces his retirement. ESPNDigital

Brady’s story began in 2000 and his last memory on the court was written last Sunday, January 23, the day the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the Divisional Round 27-30 to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I have always believed that the sport of football is an ‘all inclusive’ proposal, if there is not a 100% competitive commitment, you will not be successful, and success is what I like so much about our game“, He said Brady in your statement. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY day that has allowed me to maximize my full potential. And I have done my best these last 22 years. There are no short cuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is hard for me to write, but here goes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I’ve loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of thinking this past week and I’ve asked myself hard questions. And I am very proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% from me, but right now, I better leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady has been adamant for weeks that he never wanted a “farewell season,” sources told ESPN, and now he will shift his focus to new endeavors.

As recently as Monday night, in an episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go,” the quarterback had maintained that he was still “in the process” of making a decision, and that nothing was final.

Brady was very extensive in his thanks to the fans and the organization of Tampa Bay, where he spent his final two seasons, in his statement.

“I’ve done a lot of thinking over the last week, and I’ve asked myself some tough questions. I’m so proud of what I’ve accomplished. My teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but now , it is best to leave the field of play to the next generation of committed and dedicated athletes.

“To my colleagues with the Bucs For the last couple of years, I love you and loved going into battle with you. You guys have done so much to challenge yourself, and you inspired me to wake up every day to do my best. I will always be here for you and I want to see you continue to push to be the best. I couldn’t be happier for what we achieved together.

“To all the fans of the Bucs, I thank you. I didn’t know what to expect when I got here, but your support and acceptance have enriched my life and my family’s. I have been fortunate to play for such a passionate and fun crowd. What a crew!

“To the city of Tampa and the entire region of Tampa-St. Petersburg, Thank you. It has been wonderful being a resident of such a fun place to live. I want to be invited to our next boat parade.

“To the family GlazerThank you for taking a risk with me and supporting me. I know I was demanding at times, but you guys provided everything we needed to win, and your leadership is all a player could ask for.

Notably in their acknowledgments, they are Robert Kraft, and the organization and hobby of the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 years of his career.

ESPN, citing sources, reported on Saturday that Brady would withdraw from NFL. Sources told ESPN that Brady knew that he NFC Divisional Round Game before the rams it would probably be his last, and that he had spent time after the game preparing for an announcement. ESPN also reported that it was unknown when Brady would formalize his retirement plans, but he would not do it to overshadow the postseason games of the NFL, including the superbowl.

Don Yee, his agent, stated at the time, via a statement to the media, that “I understand the speculation advanced regarding the future of Tom. Without getting into the accuracy or imprecision of what is being reported, Tom he will be the only person who expresses his plans with total precision. He knows the realities of the football business and planning a schedule like nobody else, so that should happen soon.”

Now, it has been his own Brady who announced his retirement, officially.

ESPN also reported that the executives and coaches of the Buccaneers have been preparing for the eventual withdrawal of Brady.