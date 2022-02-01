Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will not be in the Pro Bowl

Brady, who rarely plays in the Pro Bowl, left this edition due to a shoulder injury.

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins ​​were added to the list of Pro Bowl of the NFC as replacements for the injured Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, respectively.

Brady, who rarely plays in the Pro Bowl, withdrew from Sunday’s game at the Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas due to shoulder discomfort. Sources pointed to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will retire from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowls.

Tom Brady will not play in the Pro Bowl and will be replaced by Russell Wilson. Getty

A source told Todd Archer from ESPN Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has left the Pro Bowl to get some rest after a year-long rehab for ankle, calf and other ailments that arose during the season.

Wilson missed three games with a finger injury and then struggled with accuracy in his return from surgery, but still finished ninth in Total QBR. He led the NFL in QBR for the last two games. The Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second time since they drafted Wilson in 2012.

Wilson has now been recognized as a Pro Bowler, either on the starting roster or as a replacement, nine times in 10 seasons. Teammates Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs were part of this year’s Pro Bowl team on the starting roster.

Cousins ​​finished 14th in the NFL in QBR. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback will now have three Pro Bowl appearances in 10 seasons.