Today’s Free Fire Codes February 1, 2022; all rewards free

Garena Free Fire come back like every day with your round of free reward codes. Today, Tuesday one February 2022, the popular battle royale allows its users to receive new cosmetics without having to checkout. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in format free-to-play for iOS and Android devices.

before knowing All Garena Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, February 1, 2022, we remind you that you can find out what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to put your nick invisible, something especially useful for when you don’t want to be seen during the games. In addition, the weekly agenda with a new elite pass is now available.

We also explain all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile as well as how to get memory fragments. No less important is the weekly agenda of these last days, with room recharge and lightning eye. All codes usually last about 24 hours from their publication. Here below we leave you all the Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Garena Free Fire codes for today, February 1, 2022:

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

To redeem the daily free reward codes in Free Fire you have to follow the following steps, accessing the official rewards portal so that all the prizes can be linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Here we tell you how to do it step by step:

To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the indicated space (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will suffice to wait about 30 minutes, until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: do not despair if you do not see them immediately. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

Fonts | PrepareExams; indiesport