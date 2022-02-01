Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record for No Way Home

Midtime Editorial

Thousands of fans are waiting for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches Netflix and HBO Max, since it would be close to debuting in streaming, but while that fact arrives, it is necessary applaud to Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe because the actors broke a Guinness record what it seemed impossible.

The Return of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, plus the incredible performance of Green GoblinNot only captivated to the marvel fans, but now they have written his name in letters of gold inside the Guinness Book of Records.

What record did Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break?

After his appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’where they met with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, Maguire and Dafoe they got break Mark Like the characters with the longest run within the superhero live action

As we know, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe they made their appearance the May 17, 2002 in ‘Spider-Man’, concluding his stage the May 4, 2007 after having premiered ‘Spiderman 3’, but with his role in ‘No Way Home’ shattered the record.

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe extended their papers for 19 years and 225 days, taking into account the aforementioned dates and the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The first actor mentioned could occupy this place of honor alone, as it is said that he will appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’.

Wolverine and Professor X no longer hold the record

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home the actors who had this Guinness record were Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart (Wolverine and Charles Xavier respectively), who by his x men movies and alone, they accumulated 16 years and 232 days.

This mark seemed impossible to break since Marvel got ‘undone‘ his oldest actorsWhat Robert Downey Jr or Chris Evans, who were the first Avengers in this universe (remembering that one died and the other became very old after ‘End Game’). Now, everything is in the hands of Tobey Maguire.

