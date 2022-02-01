Tigres presented Yeferson Soteldo as a new reinforcement for Clausura 2022

Miguel Herrera’s team presented its new signing for Clausura 2022 (Video: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

In the middle of the break MX League by the FIFA date, the set of tigers took advantage of the rest period to confirm one of his foreign signings for the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. Yeferson Soteldo will be the new footballer of the squad led by Michael Herrera for the current tournament.

Through their social networks, the team feline presented the Venezuelan player as his reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 championship, at the same time confirmed the loss of Carlos Salcedo.

With a brief message, the team Monterrey He introduced his fans to the player who would take Salcedo’s place. This is how Tigres presented its new player:

“Welcome Yeferson Soteldo to your new home, the home of the most passionate team in Mexico! We are waiting for you here, Tigre!”

The club of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) accompanied the presentation of his signing with a video in which he compiled the most outstanding actions of the former Toronto FC player. also on recording Soteldo offered his first statements as a Tigres player and highlighted the emotion generated by wearing the club shirt and the emotions it could cause among the fans of the felines.

“Hello, I’m Yeferson Soteldo and I’m very happy to wear the Tigres jersey and very excited to already feel the affection of the fans at the Volcán. I send a big hug to all of you, see you soon”

The time for which Soteldo would be playing in the Sultana del Norte it would be for a period of four years. Yeferson would be arriving in the city of Nuevo León in the next few days when the activity of the World Cup qualifiers is concluded, in addition to complying with the health protocols and passing the medical tests.

Due to the midfielder’s involvement with his national team, there is little chance that he will make his debut in the Matchday 4 of the MX League, which will be played next Sunday, February 6, where Tigres will host Mazatlan. In addition the Louse Herrera would have to analyze the performance with which the soccer player arrives in order to integrate him into the Tigres lineup.

Once Yeferson is integrated into the training and dynamics of the team, could have his first minutes until matchday 5 of Grita México 2022.

It should be remembered that in the past days there was talk of an exchange between the Toronto FC, from MLS, with Tigres since it was rumored that Salcedo would not be comfortable in Tigres and would have looked for options to leave the team. The first days of January it transpired that Salcedo would be interested in going to Major League Soccer.

Although the transaction had not been confirmed, with the announcement of the withdrawal of Titan Salcedo and the presentation of the Venezuelan the negotiation was concluded. Minutes before the team’s new player was introduced, Tigres took a few minutes to say goodbye to the Titan. On Twitter, he dedicated a few words to him:

“We thank @Csalcedojr for all his contribution and dedication during these three years defending our colors. Success in your new project, Titan!”

later the Toronto F.C. he said goodbye to his player and wished him the best of success. In the official statement, he confirmed that Soteldo’s new destination would be in Mexican soccer.

“Toronto FC announced today that the club agreed terms to transfer Venezuelan International Designated Player Yeferson Soteldo to Liga MX club Tigres UANL (Tigers)”.

In the MLS, the 24-year-old footballer participated in a total of 26 regular season games and in the Canadian championship, in which he made four goals and 10 assists.

