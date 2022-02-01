Tigers Club

Today we continue to make history. Tigres Femenil confirms the transfer of Stefany Ferrer to Angel City FC, becoming the first transfer of a Liga MX Femenil player to a National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) team, and it is also the first time that it is used. a cryptocurrency as a payment method.

We thank Stefany for her commitment and professionalism shown with the team throughout these six months in which she was with us, time in which she managed to connect with the fans of Tigres Femenil.

Ferrer’s transfer is the first in the history of women’s soccer to be carried out through cryptocurrencies, a situation that was facilitated by having Bitso as one of the sponsors of the feline institution, and the disposition shown by Angel City FC.

“I have loved this experience with Tigres, I carry their fans in my heart, today I have to leave for Los Angeles with great emotion and live an experience where I will continue my path as a professional player”, commented Stefany Ferrer, former player of Tigres and today member of Angel City FC.

Ferrer was the first international player to sign in Liga MX. He played ten games, 224 minutes in the regular season, and scored a goal against Cruz Azul in the Quarterfinals of the Grita México Apertura 2021.