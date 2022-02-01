Tickets for definition of NFL on resale range from $5,000 to $60,000

No one wants to miss the definition of the 2021-22 season, but in order to be on the scene, you have to “invest”.

In 12 more days, the Sunday February 13, we will witness the great definition of the 2021-22 season of the National Football League (NFL), Come in Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, for him Super Bowl LVI; however, only a few will be able to be present at the SoFi Stadium.

And it is worth emphasizing that those thousands who may be present in Inglewood that day will be some “privileged”, is that unlike what happens in the regular phase or in the Playoffs, the ticket prices for the Final go through the roof, in many cases, unattainable for any fan.

It is that those who attend Super Bowl LVI must not only present a negative test or the vaccination certificate against COVID-19, since they must also open their wallet, because the prices for a ticket in legal resale they are not available to NFL fans.

The “affordable” prices for a ticket to the Super Bowl 2022



According to the portal ticketmaster, one of those that offers tickets for this event, if you want to be in the highest part of the SoFi Stadium, you will have to pay no less than $5,424 dollars (111,481 Mexican pesos) as a minimum, and there is no price lower than that.

Now, if they are really willing to live a VIP experience and live Super Bowl LVI at the edge of the grid, they will have to pay nothing less than $25 thousand dollars (513,836 MXN), which will allow them to experience the game closer than anyone else, and even the Halftime show, in addition to some more royalties.