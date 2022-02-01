Three cheap lip balms that will leave your mouth super voluminous

There are people who were born with lips voluptuous as Angelina Jolie and there are others who resort to surgeries or fillers with hyaluronic acid to give it more thickness. But, before choosing these invasive options, there are lip balms cheap that generate a visual effect and leave the mouth like the actress in “Innocence Interrupted” (1999).

Over time, lips they lose definition, something natural that happens to everyone’s body. This occurs along with the appearance of the first lines of expression, but there is no need to worry or undergo treatments, since, with a simple lipstick, it can be solved with the naked eye.

Three balms to increase the lips without surgery:

Fillderma Lips

Moisturises to make them firmer and more defined. Source: Sederma.

This product is from the Sesderma laboratory and it is a cosmetic to increase the volume of the lips: it fills in the wrinkles around the mouth and moisturizes so that they are firmer and more defined. It is a liposomal formulation with hyaluronic acid low molecular weight, but also has star ingredients such as black tea, centella asiatica, niacinamide and collagen.

“The first step is the balm to hydrate and protect your lips and the second step is the activating cream that fills in wrinkles, firms and defines the contour. Use it as many times as you like.” lips need it and you will immediately appreciate the improvement. With continued use, in a month, you will see the results”, they indicate on the website. Its price is $15.75 euros.

Lip Up Care

The French laboratory Novaexpert created this lipstick for $17 euros that hydrates, smoothes and gives a contouring and gloss effect. In its formula it indicates that its most effective components are hyaluronic acid of low and medium weight, amino acids, natural viagra and shea butter, and can be purchased through its website.

It is priced at $17 euros. Novaexpert.

Velvet

The Volumax line from the Phergal laboratory created the Velvet balm which, in addition to being anti-aging, also has five shades and a matte effect. Its formula has hyaluronic acid highly micronized with maximum penetration, GHK tripeptide that nourishes, provides elasticity and protects the lips of photoaging. Its price is $13 euros.

It has five shades and a matte effect. Source: Phergal.

All these lip balms They can be purchased online anywhere in the world and avoid undergoing treatments that can harm health. By using them every day, you can already notice a fleshy effect to have a mouth incredible, similar to Angelina Jolie.