Thor 4 finishes filming and Chris Hemsworth celebrates it with his rockiest and most muscular Thor

Thor Love and Thunderthe fourth solo film of the adventures of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios as part of Phase 4 of the UCM, it has finished filming after four months of intense work in Australia and from which we have received numerous graphic material through leaked photos and videos of its shooting outdoors. This is how he shared it himself Chris Hemsworth through a publication on his official Instagram account with a photograph of himself characterized as the rocker version (and most imposing to date) of Thor alongside Taika Waititidirector of the film dressed in the motion capture suit of his character in the film.

Theatrical release May 6, 2022

The black and white photograph is used to shelve the shoot of Thor Love and Thunder and to thank all the team that has participated in the production, in the words of the own Chris Hemsworth: “It’s the end in Thor Love and Thunder. It’s National No Push-Ups Day, so I thought this super laid-back photo was appropriate. The movie is going to be crazy, weird, funny and might also strike a chord or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who have made this another incredible Marvel journey. Fasten your seat belts, get ready and see you in theaters!!”, we can read in the actor’s message, assuring that it is the craziest movie in which he has worked.

Even without a clear context, we see Thor again with an outfit that is not at all characteristic of Asgard and that refers to the older version. rocker and casual of the God of Thunder already seen in the comics. On the other hand, it is noteworthy imposing muscles by Chris Hemsworth for this film, with a Thor stronger than ever after seeing the character in his worst physical and mental state in avengers endgame.

Does it have something to do star lord and his fondness for 80s pop culture in Thor’s new look? And it is that we remember that the Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in a film in which we will see how Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes mighty thor.

Source | Instagram