This is why you shouldn’t take screenshots of your conversations on Messenger

For now the feature only applies to messages that are in ‘Vanish Mode’.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, warned this January 27 that users will be notified if someone takes a screenshot of a message that is in ‘Vanish Mode‘, since these texts are supposed to be sent with the aim of automatically disappearing after a certain time.

“There is a new update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats, so that receive a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Zuckerberg wrote, detailing that his team will also add new “GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats.”

Attached to the text, he shared a screenshot showing a conversation between him and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

In the chat, Zuckerberg makes a joke about a supercomputer and she takes a screenshot, to show what the notification will look like on the users device.

In this way, Meta advances in its announced commitment to strengthen your security and privacy.

In recent days, Zuckerberg’s company has also introduced a series of innovations in the avatars it offers users in several of its services, displaying three-dimensional avatars for the first time in ‘stories’ and direct messages on Instagram, while updating them on Facebook and Messenger.