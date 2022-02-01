This is why the Billie Eilish and Adobe contest has ended in trolling

billie eilish does not hit the key. The last campaign that he has launched together with Adobe The potential participants did not like anything, they considered the conditions of the contest quite questionable. Yes, there is a prize of 10,000 dollars, but you have to know how to read the small print of the contract.

On this occasion, the singer encourages her fans to create a design for a t-shirt for her upcoming world tour. The problem is not in the proposal or in the prize, but in the official rules of the contest.

“Each entrant grants Sponsor, Billie Eilish and its affiliated companies and designated agents a non-exclusive, transferable, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, unconditional, fully paid license and the right to publish and make, have made, use, copy, reproduce, modify and create derivative works from any material provided by the entrant.”

The 10 finalists can get tickets to attend one of the concerts of billie eilish with travel and accommodation included. They will also get one year of membership from Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as the chance to have their designs displayed on stage and $1,000. The winner will receive the coveted prize of $10,000 and have their art exhibited during the tour.

The contest can be a good opportunity for fans and designers, as long as they accept those conditions. On the other hand, those who have not agreed have already reacted by making their designs viral, in which they troll the Billie Eilish and Adobe campaign.