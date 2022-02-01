This is the new Gmail design that you will start to see very soon

The new Gmail interface is going to start rolling out to users very soon.

Google seems to be finalizing the details to begin the deployment of the new and improved version of gmail. The update, announced at the end of last year, will finally begin to reach users in the coming weeks, to introduce important interface changes and, incidentally, add a series of new functions.

The new version of gmail website has been announced through the official Google Workspace blog, where it is specified what is the arrival date of this update, and what are the news that will come along with it.

The new version of Gmail makes it easier to access different services

As the company itself has confirmed, Gmail introduces a new unified view which makes it easier to “move” between the different services associated with Gmail, such as Chat or Meet.

One of the main novelties of this new version is the sidebar, which grants quick access to the main functions of Gmail. Likewise, this same sidebar also includes the most recent chats.

Since the new interface is based on different columns, on the left we will see a column where the options of Gmail, Chat, Spaces or Meet are displayed, depending on the service that has been selected in the side toolbar. Finally, the main column is dedicated to the content of each service, be it the email inbox, chat messages or video calls.

From On February 8, it will be possible to activate the new Gmail design through a pop-up menu that will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. In case of doing so and not being satisfied with the change, it will be possible return to the original version of Gmail through the settings.

That will change from end of second quarter 2022, when the new Gmail layout will become the default layout.

