This is how the family plan remains with an increase of more than 30% from March 2022

YouTube Premium will increase its price considerably in March 2022. This increase apparently will only affect the family Premium plan and will be an extra 60 pesos from its current price.

YouTube Premium family will cost 239 pesos per month in Mexico from March 2a user of our Discord server reports us, who received an email notifying about the next increase.





As YouTube explains in the email, this increase is for “continue to deliver great services and features”and will also allow it to develop more Premium features, as well as support artists and creators on the platform, explains YouTube.

This increase is confirmed on the YouTube Premium website, where the new price of 239 pesos is already mentioned. Doing quick math the increase in the family plan is considerable: 60 pesos extra to the 179 pesos that it currently costs. In other words, the price increase of the YouTube Premium family plan will be 33% in a single movement.





However, it is important to mention that apparently the individual Premium plan will not increase in price and you will keep your cost of 119 pesos per month, according to what can be seen on the YouTube Premium website.

This price increase for the family plan is the first since the launch of YouTube Premium almost four years ago.

Thanks to armendia for her help to make this post!

Cover – Christian Wiediger on Unsplash