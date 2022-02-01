This is how Emma Stone looks like Cruella de Vil, look at the photos of the new Disney villain

The live-action of the prequel to “101 Dalmatians”, “Cruela de Vil”, It is already underway in the Disney studios with the American actress Emma Stone as the protagonist. The first poster of the film has already been released, where you can see Stone made up as Cruella with a more than frightening look.

On the poster you can see an image of the actress in black and white dressed as Cruela de Vil and the release date of the tape for May 2021.

According to the CinemaBlend portal, the film will be about a prequel to “101 Dalmatians” in a kind of origin story where the audience will be able to learn about the life of the famous villain and the reason why she hates puppies and makes coats out of their fur.

The film is projected to be made from the year 2016 and Emma Stone was signed to play the main character since then. Until now very little is known about the new Disney film and very few details have been given about the production.

The premiere of the movie “Cruela de Vil” is projected to premiere on the big screen in May of this year, However, the Covid-19 pandemic could mean a change of plans, as has already happened with films like “Black Widow”, which will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform, as announced by Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

PHOTO: @emmastone

