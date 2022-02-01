This Flying Drone Was Built Using Leonardo da Vinci Sketches

Image : Austin Prete/University of Maryland

Leonardo da Vinci is well known for works such as The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, but what you may not know is that in the 1480s, hundreds of years before the first flight of an airplane, the scholar outlined a design for an airship. Lacking the right materials, da vinci never built or tested the helicopter-like device, which left us wondering if this first mockup could even gain altitude.

And the answer is yes it can. A team of engineers from the University of Maryland used da Vinci’s sketches to create a functional drone for a flight design contest (via CNET). Called the Crimson Spin, the device is a small unmanned quadcopter drone with wings inspired by da Vinci’s “air screw” design, which used the concept of a Archimedes screw to push against the air in order to gain flight.

The drone has four corkscrew-shaped wings made of plastic, but instead of someone spinning (or pumping) them by hand as da Vinci proposed, these wings are powered by batteries and electric motors. Like today’s drones, this creation relies on small changes in propeller speed to tilt in one direction or another. Creating a single-axis design as seen in da Vinci’s sketches would have been much more complex and would require some of the technology used in modern helicopters.

Austin Prete, who is part of the project’s engineering team and built the Crimson Spin for his master’s degree, flew the device on several short trips and presented the first video of the plane flying at the conference Transformative Vertical Flight.

“I was very surprised that it worked,” Prete, a graduate student in the university’s aerospace engineering department, told CNET. He says the aircraft creates a vortex of twisted air at the edge of each wing that spirals down and creates upward thrust.

We may very well never fly a 530-year-old helicopter design, but this project comes as the use of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft has gained interest for their ability to deliver packages or be used as taxis. planes. Crimson Spin’s unique aerodynamics address some of the many challenges that face VTOL in the sense that it produces less downflow and is probably quieter than conventional propellers.

This working aerial screw is a small drone about the size of a regular DJI, but Prete thinks it could be improved through “geometry optimizations and research on performance in different flight regimes,” and could be scaled up to carry a passenger. Although he will no longer be working on it (he has accepted a position in industry), Prete believes the research can continue at the University of Maryland as long as there is interest and funding.

“It may result in a practical floating machine capable of scaling up to human carrying capacity, but I don’t see it being used in modern enterprise designs until more research is done on function, reliability and performance. However, it may end up operating in similar positions as ducted rotors,” Prete told Gizmodo.