They are the Mexicans who will appear in the new Tom Hanks movie

mexican actors Mariana Trevino and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will join Tom Hanks in his new movie. Photo: AFP and Instagram.

Mariana Trevino and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo are the Mexican actors who will join the Hollywood star Tom Hanks (“Castaway” and “Saving Private Ryan”) in his new movie “A man called Otto”, the adaptation of the Scandinavian novel by Fredrik Backman “A Man called Otto”.

Filming will begin in March in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Marian and Manuel will be led by Marc Foster and SF Studios.

The film will tell the story of “Otto” (hanks), an isolated and grumpy widower with staunch principles, very strict routines and a short fuse, characteristics that make him unbearable in his neighborhood, since the neighbors feel watched by him.

When he seems to have finally given up on life, he will develop an unlikely and reluctant friendship with his new neighbors.

It is unknown so far the roles that the Mexicans will play Mariana Treviño and Manuel García-Rulfo.

Who is Mariana Trevino?

Mariana Trevino is a 44-year-old actress from Monterrey, who rose to fame for her participation in the Netflix series “Club de Cuervos”, in which she gave life to the character of Isabel Iglesias. On television she also had an important participation in the Telemundo production “100 days to fall in love”the Serie “Narcos: Mexico” and recently in the Paramount+ series “Cecilia”.

In theater he worked in the musical “Lies”, “It is never too late to learn French” and “Annie: Anita the orphan”.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was born in Guadalajara, is 41 years old and is known for his participation in films such as “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series”, “Cake”, “Touch: The Series” and “The Magnificent Seven” (“The Magnificent Seven”).

He studied in New York and Los Angeles where he participated in his first independent feature film called “Makeup”.

He has worked with actors of the stature of Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Wilmer Valderrama, Adriana Barraza, Denzel Washington, Chris Patt, Ethan Hawke and Paz Vega.