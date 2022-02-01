These are the Xbox Game Pass games for February

Upgrade

A few minutes ago Xbox confirmed that these are the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of February 2022. We updated the list below with the exact dates and platforms.

They have not been announced yet, but it seems that the games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in the current month of February have already been revealed. As always, when dealing with a Billbill-Kun leak, (very high percentage of success) we ask for caution, although as we say, this person has already leaked Xbox Game Pass games or free games from the Epic Games Store on more occasions.

In the absence of official confirmation, the list of Xbox Game Pass games would be long and varied. We will have games for all tastes and some as unexpected as Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition.

February Xbox Game Pass Games

Edge of Eternity – Console, PC and Cloud – February 10

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 10 Beige (Game Preview) – Console, PC and Cloud – February 10

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 10 The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – Console, PC and Cloud – February 10

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 10 contrast – Console and Cloud – February 3

– Console and Cloud – February 3 telling lies – Console, PC and Cloud – February 3

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 3 Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition – Console, PC and Cloud – February 14

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 14 dreamscaper – Console, PC and Cloud – February 3

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 3 Infernax – Console, PC and Cloud – February 14

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 14 Skul The Hero Slayer – Console, PC and Cloud – February 10

– Console, PC and Cloud – February 10 crossfirex – Console – February 10

Some of them were already confirmed in advance as Edge Of Eternity, but others are new arrivals to the service that were not yet known. If this has already been leaked, in the next few hours we will clear up doubts about the veracity of this list and if there will be any surprises or extra additions throughout the month. At the same time we also have confirmed the arrival of CrossfireX.