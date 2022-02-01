These are the hair styles that will mark 2022 – Publimetro Chile

Hair is almost always a manifesto of our state of mind, a sign of our character and the desire to reinvent ourselves. With it we experience shapes, textures and colors that strengthen that style that identifies us.

This 2022 not only marks a new beginning in the calendar, but a time of openness and freedom that is also observed in the trends that we will carry in our heads!

The inspiration platform shares with us in its Pinterest Predicts report, the emerging searches that are setting trends and, as always, offers us options to inspire us and choose the one that most attracts us.

The octopus cut returns, icon of the 2000

It was worn by JLo, Jennifer Aniston and Lindsay Lohan… this haircut with marked layers that generate a great volume in the upper part of the head -as if you were wearing a bob cut- and ends with longer and thinner locks, returns with force this 2022.

The marked volume at the top and the long locks below, refer to the figure of an octopus, hence its name.

Billie Eilish was one of the celebrities who recently used this fringe cut, when she was still wearing her hair in gold.

mullet, the style that favors all ages

Goodbye soft layers and discreet cuts. 2022 proposes the reinvention of the mullet and the bob cut for all genders.

This style that was all the rage in the 80’s, will once again mark the streetstyle. How to wear it? It is characterized by being shorter on the top and sides of the head, and long on the back, without neglecting the fringe; It is a cut that allows you to play with the extensions of the strands and its versatility makes it suitable for all ages.

hair 2022

Colors and designs for skinheads

In this 2022, the generation Z will opt for styles that attract attention. The cuts mohican in different extensions they are an option that does not see genders or ages. But also the color designs with figures will stand out for their originality, as does Peigy Theodore, creator of pinterest dedicated to lifestyles that shares her signature haircut, new hair color and favorite products with a growing community of beauty lovers.

“My hair says it all. I want my audience to have fun with their haircuts too. My buzz cut tutorials inspire people to try cuts other than the typical layered length, undercuts, or highlights in shades of pink or green,” says Peigy.

Summer forces us to experiment with styles that give us freshness and is the perfect time to explore our creativity. What will your new style be?