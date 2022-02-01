These are the best HBO Max miniseries

Stay glued to the screen is the goal of the big rigs of streaming and that is why they try us add content almost to newspaper. hbo max, in its latest international expansion, offers us series, documentaries and movies high quality and thousands of hours of entertainment for the entire family. if you were looking for miniseries to spend a weekend of the most entertaining, in the same way that we already recommend the same ones on Amazon Prime Video, this list it is perfect for you.

prepare a good popcorn ration, of those with butter that leave a smell in the kitchen and the living room, and get ready to discover some of the best miniseries, those who only have a season and not too many chapters in it, which hbo max has in its immense catalog.

HBO Max invites you to enjoy five-star miniseries

as much if you want fiction-themed miniseries, as would be the case of the essential Mare of Easttown, as if you enjoy the documentary genre, in the exciting The Jinx, hbo max won’t let you get bored sitting on the sofa at home.

Fosse/Verdon

Q: In the eye of the hurricane

Mare of Easttown

A thirty meter wave

the faceless killer

The Undoing

The visitor

The Jinx

Fosse/Verdon

yes to one amazing history, which I will tell you now, you join the incorporation to the artistic cast of two monsters of the big screen, as they are Sam Rockwell Y michelle williams, nothing can go wrong. Indeed, this series related to the world of entertainment, and based on the relationship between a visionary filmmaker and one of the best broadway dancers, proposes us to approach the creation of spectacular musicals, revolutionized the industry of the show, albeit at too high a price.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 8

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Q: In the eye of the hurricane

That Internet have a devastating power in today’s society, whether we talk about platforms on-line, social networks or forumsThis is something that should not surprise anyone. In this case, we will have the opportunity to follow the research started by Cullen Hoback, director of the production, and meet who hides behind the mysterious initial of Q, the character who started a silent online revolution in the United States and which ended, among other consequences, with the famous assault on congress.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Mare of Easttown

Have as main character Kate Winslet it cannot mean anything other than assured success. If we add to this first point that we have a almost flawless script, the series of HBO She is willing to conquer you from the first minute. The story that we can approach, on this occasion, invites us to follow a detective from a town in Pennsylvania that at the same time investigate a crime see how your private life Begin to crumble. Both the past and the dark side of each of us will be the other two protagonists to make us consider that the life are short as a one-season series.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 7

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

A thirty meter wave

Few sports they turn out so spectacular, for being in almost complete connection with nature, like the surf. East documentary film, as standard and available in HBO, shows us the story of one of the pioneers of water sports, Garrett McNamara. His challenge is not exactly small, since he intends conquer a legendary wave of more than thirty meters on the coast of Portugal, but, surely, there is no more prepared person in the world for such a great challenge.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

the faceless killer

When the work of a journalist or a Writer, in this case the award-winning Michelle McNamara, becomes an obsession, works as succulent as the one proposed by this documentary series from hbo max. A sexual predator, who ended up becoming the feared Golden State Killer, is the center of Michelle’s attention in a story, based on her novel of success, where we will try to get answers, along with other investigators and the police themselves about a assassin to which still It has not been possible to put a name or face.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 7

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults

It’s funny to talk about science and nature and face the terrible power of the destructive cults. In this case, thanks to this great documentary film from hbo max, we will have the opportunity to learn a little more about one of the most controversial sects of the last decades in the United States, with the name of Heaven’s Gate, which would translate as The Gate of Heaven. with a mix of Christian millenarianism, New Age and ufology, this sect was founded by Marshall Appelwhite and Bonnie Nettles. His rise to fame took place due to the disappearance of 20 people in 1975, disappearing in 1997 after the largest mass suicide perpetrated in the US history.

Year 2013

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 4

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The visitor

Stephen King, for his lovers and his detractors, is one of the most prolific and witty writers of the last decades. Combining horror, human drama and black comedy of their stories catch the viewer, just as the First season of this series, logically based on one of his latest novels, and which explores the strange murder of a child at the hands of a man that was hundreds of kilometers from the place of the crime.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 10

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The Jinx

most of documentaries about crimes and serial killers they end up with evidence that is not too conclusive, so the case does not continue, despite the great research work. However, the robert durst story ends with the release of this documentary miniseries from hbo max. With the gaze set in this Magnate of business due to disappearance of his wife back in the 80’s and a couple of mysterious murders at the beginning of the century, Robert agreed to do a series of interviews for the documentary. Of course, he did not count on leaving the open mic in a bathroom break, to end up confessing the three crimes and, in this way, end their bones in prison. The documentary that served as evidence is one of the platform’s biggest hits in the true crime genre.

Year: 2015

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Related topics: HBO

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!