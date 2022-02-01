These are the 6 games that leave Xbox Game Pass on February 15

We already have a new month underway and with it, Microsoft has announced the new games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass, among which we can find some important and long-awaited ones, such as Edge of Eternity or finally, the CrossfireX campaign, orchestrated by RemedyEntertainment. Paradoxically, these are some of those affected by the dropouts in the middle of February, so yes, you have to set off some alarms.

There are only 6 games, but perhaps one of the most important that have left the service in recent months, since they play some really good ones and that at the time, not only reached the launch service, but also exclusively on Xbox and PC consoles. .

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-February

We still have 15 days to enjoy them and a good discount of 20% guaranteed while they are still in service, so if you still play any of them or never want to lose sight of them, better take the step, because for now, we will not be able to count on them after February 15: