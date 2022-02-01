These are Rihanna’s businesses that made her a billionaire

February 1, 2022 | 4:37 p.m.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known as Rihanna has become the singer with the greatest fortune in the world, having a heritage of $1.7 billionaccording to the Forbes list of the singers with the highest income in the United States.

At just 33 years old, Rihanna is not only a pop star, she has also become an entrepreneur who has undertaken business like her Reb’l Fleur perfume line, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

Since your heritage goes beyond the Musical hits and that the singer has eight studio albums, which continue to be played daily, Rihanna’s economic success has also been rewarded by her income as an actress.

It may interest you: Spotify shares rise 13% despite Neil Young departure and Joe Rogan controversy

Savage x Fenty

Her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is recognized worldwide, since since its presentation it has broken the mold of beauty stereotypes, since its sizes are suitable for all types of silhouettes. Currently, its garments are sold in 120 countries, in models from XS to 3XL.

According to a statement from Rihanna’s company, at the end of January Savage x Fenty raised $125 million in Series C funding, the funding round of which coincided with the opening of the brand’s first physical store.

FENTY BEAUTY

Rihanna has a makeup brand called Fenty Beauty, which has also taken off in the beauty industry since it was introduced in 2017, in partnership with luxury goods company LVMH. Currently, it has a value of 1,400 million dollars.

The objective of its launch was to include the diversity of shades to attract all types of women, being the first brand to take into account base colors in an extensive range.

In its catalog it has more than 40 shades available for different skin types. In addition, it launched a range for skin care and is planning to launch a unisex fragrance.

That produced the so-called “Fenty Effect,” which caused rival brands to expand their shade ranges in makeup products.

The line generated more than $550 million in annual revenue in its first year, LVMH reported.

Grammy winner

Rihanna is also a Grammy winner; In recent months, she has suggested that she works on a ninth music project, after she announced in 2019 that she was temporarily retiring to dedicate time to her personal life.

In addition, the singer has sold more than 250 million recordsbut hasn’t released a studio album since “Anti” in 2016.

Just a few days ago, Rihanna and her current partner A$AP Rocky took an epic weekend outing in snowy New York to reveal that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Rihanna showed off her pregnancy in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend smiled beside her in Harlem, which is A$AP’s hometown.