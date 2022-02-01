The young man who asked Elon Musk for $ 50,000 to disable his flight tracking ‘bot’ says he was blocked by the tycoon

“Can you remove that? It’s a security risk (…) I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” the businessman wrote, offering him $5,000 to remove his “service” on Twitter.

Elon Musk blocked on his social networks the young man who created an account on Twitter that tracks the displacement of the private plane of the businessman, and who later rejected a monetary offer from the businessman to eliminate it, according to the tweeter himself.

“You know, it’s kind of weird: she wants me to delete it and it seems So angry“Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student and creator of the ‘bot’, told Bloomberg on Twitter.

The young man said he is still waiting for the director of SpaceX and Tesla to contact him again, and that in the meantime he is developing a business own tracking aircraft of other renowned personalities.

Sweeney was seen last week on the front pages of various media, after revealing to the Protocol site that Musk had offered him $5,000 for the removal of their detection ‘service’ on Twitter.

“Can you remove that? It’s a security risk“, Said the first contact that Jack Sweeney received, last fall. “I do not like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” alleged the owner of SpaceX as a reason for requesting the termination of the account, according to Sweeney.

According to the young man, the conversation continued with a few more messages and Musk offered him $5,000 if he would stop tracking him. In counteroffer, Sweeney asked $50,000 that, he assured, he would invest in training and possibly in a Tesla car. The richest man in the world promised to think about it, but so far he hasn’t given him a dime, so he keeps his account active.

In his last message to the billionaire, Sweeney said he would prefer an internship at one of his companies, rather than a payment in exchange for deleting the account. This Sunday, the businessman finally chose to block the young man.