The Weeknd has a new song and it’s dedicated to Angelina Jolie

Rumors of a possible romantic relationship between singer The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie began to circulate last June 2021, due to the fact that both have been captured by the paparazzi on several occasions, after going out to dinner at their restaurant. favorite. However, both have indicated that their meetings were for professional reasons, but the singer’s new theme has set off the alarms again, since it seems that it is dedicated to Brad Pitt’s ex.

The song, which is titled “Here We Go Again”, has some verses that have caused a lot of controversy, since it could be directed at his new love.: “My new girl is a movie star, who I love and make scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, I swear it heals my blue thoughts. Because my girl is a movie star. I promised myself I’d never fall in love again, but here we go again.”

Immediately, the singer’s fans assumed that it was Angelina, since among his loves two supermodels (Bella Hadid and Yovanna Ventura) and a singer (Selena Gómez) can be pointed out. however, the only movie star with whom he has been seen in recent months has been Angelina Jolie.

Although it can be assumed that the artists have nothing in common, both are committed to social causes. Angelina works as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) while The Weeknd is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN (United Nations Organization). These common interests could have created the right atmosphere for romance, just at the moment when both of them have been single for some time.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, and Angelina Jolie were photographed for the first time last June leaving the “Giorgio Baldi” restaurant in Los Angeles, California. However, on that occasion they indicated that their meeting had been for work reasons, since the singer would have contacted Angelina to help him in his next series for HBO called “The Idol”.

However, the version that indicates that their meetings are for professional reasons has not been very credible for their fans, since at the end of 2021 they met again in a private room of the same restaurant, and after several hours inside the private room of “Giorgio Baldi” decided to go home in the same car. This action triggered that the fans of both artists immediately related them romantically, to the point that at a press conference at the premiere of “Eternals”, a journalist asked him if “his children were enthusiastic about his role in ‘Eternals ‘ or the fact that she is ‘friend’ with The Weeknd”, the actress ignored the question and dedicated herself to answering the questions that were related to her performance in the film.