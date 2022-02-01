The Walking Dead actor dies at 31

Although it is not very casual to see scenes like those of Demi Moore where a woman completely shaves, since then there were tapes that included a sequence like that in their scripts and few actresses took up the challenge.

So below we will list the names of some actresses who, like Demi Moore, they shaved because of the script and they were not afraid to cut their hairrevealing that radical physical transformations are his thing.

How can we forget that scene in which, with a look of suffering, they shave a Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond of the movie V for Vendetta). A moment that was “stressful” for her, as she said at the time (2005), but which she carried out with great professionalism.

Of course Sigourney Weaver has to be in this count, as it turns out that in the third installment of Alienwhere he gave life to Lieutenant Ellen Ripleywe saw her without her characteristic hair, something that made her feel vulnerable.

Appear hairless on the big screen in The Miserablesin addition to losing a lot of weight and putting on a magnificent performance, led her to earn a Oscar Award in 2012 for Best Supporting Actress to Anne Hathaway.

We are used to the great changes that Charlize Theron shows in each of her films and if someone is not afraid of even shaving it is precisely her, so in Mad Max: Fury Road (Mad Max: Fury Road) We saw her without hair and she still looked amazing.

If anyone likes acting and physical challenges, it’s Cate Blanchett, and in the role of Philippa in the tape In Heaven (Heaven) He clearly demonstrates it and there he said goodbye to his blonde hair.

Who said fear of short hair? Elliot Pageformerly Ellen, did not hesitate to shave for the independent film mouth-to-mouth.

The youngest actress of this count is Millie Bobby Brown and although it was not for a movie, but for the series stranger thingswho in his role as raise had to go through the razor.

So we can continue with more names of actresses who have experienced this same situation, for many it has been worth sacrificing their hair, because they feel liberated, but others -at first- experienced trauma and stress.

In spite of everything, they looked spectacular and knew how to carry that new appearance with great pride because of the script.

