The veto is over, Martino finally gives in and opens the door to return to a crack at Tri

February 01, 2022 03:00 a.m.

Goodbye to the veto of Gerardo Martino. According to the journalist’s report Aldo Fariasthe information about the player who will return to the Tri was leaked from the FMF, he will be forgiven and the door is opened to reach the selected one.

According to the source, Enrique Bermudez had a direct call with Gerardo Martinowho stated that he had already called Javier Hernandezwho openly stated that he does want to return to the Mexican team.

The communicator explained that Tata gave the ok to the FMF so that the veto is lifted and thus have a quality striker within the Mexican team. Thus, Tata, in his desperation due to the lack of a goal, would have in mind to call CH 14.

Why did Martino give in and now he will call Javier Hernández?

According to Aldo Farías, the issue happened because Martino sees in Hernández the salvation in the offensive zone because Chicharito could manage the locker room and that he would also be a real contribution to the National Team.