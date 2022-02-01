The versions that point to Miguel Herrera as a substitute for Tata Martino in the Tri

Miguel Herrera is the current coach of Tigres, but he could reach the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



After the Mexican team draw against Costa Rica in the Aztec stadium, the public acclaimed the departure of Gerardo daddy Martino. The few fans that attended the sports venue showed their annoyance at the result achieved by the Tri and shouted the phrase “out daddy”.

Immediately, different names of the possible candidates that could replace daddy Martin. Until that moment, all the proposals were only ideas that the soccer fans themselves promoted in the virtual space.

One day after that result, on Monday, January 31, it emerged on social networks that Miguel The lice blacksmith would be the first option I would consider Mexican Football Federation (FMF) in case Martino fails to win against Panama. Through Twitter the sports journalist Ferdinand Cevallos, from Fox Sports, shared the details that would put the Mexican strategist on the bench Tricolor.

He stated that the motto “out daddy” had an impact on the Federation, consequently, An “ultimatum” would have been given to Martino in the match against Panama. If you don’t win the Colossus of Santa Ursula and demonstrate a better competitive level, the FMF would be willing to end the employment relationship with Gerardo Martino to give his place to another coach.

And the first name they would be considering is the current Tigres strategist, Michael Herrera, This is how Fernando Cevallos explained it on his official Twitter profile:

“Mexican selection The #fueraTata gains strength. ULTIMATUM to Tata Martino, if he doesn’t defeat Panama and show better football, his cycle in the Mexican national team could come to an end… The number 1 candidate to replace him is Miguel Herrera…”

The reporter’s post Fox Sports It quickly went viral and reached more than a thousand reactions. In addition, Mexican soccer fans started a debate on social networks about the results that the Louse Herrera with the Mexican National Team.

It should be remembered that for Brazil World Cup 2014, the former Americanist technician was the one who commanded the Aztec team. In that competition, the Mexican players reached the round of 16, instance in which they lost to Holland after the controversial move by Arjen Robben that became known as the “it was not a penalty”.

Herrera’s experience in a World Cup and the agility he has to dynamize teams in final instances would give guidelines to louis yon, president of the FMF, to call him. Furthermore, on previous occasions the Louse Herrera showed interest in directing the Mexican team again and live a second stage with the group Tricolor.

In an interview with Telemundo Sports, the former soccer player of the Toros Neza accepted his concern to lead the Mexican National Team again.

Despite his abrupt departure after a violent confrontation with Christian Martinoli, chronicler of Aztec TV, in 2015 and the different advertising campaigns of his image with the TriHerrera accepted that if at any time they request his services to lead the country in any tournament, he would accept it.

So far the Mexican Federation or the Argentine strategist himself have not shared any position that confirms his departure from the Mexican National Team. We would have to wait what happens in the game against Panama or some official statement from the FMF.

The Tri will receive the Panamanians on the field of Aztec stadium next Wednesday, February 2. Due to the goalless draw against the Ticos, Mexico is obliged to win the duel to have a place in the automatic qualification for the World Cup, otherwise the national team would be in playoff spots for Qatar 2022 and the fans would criticize the players and the entire coaching staff of the Tricolor.

