The Twitter trend that proposes to get rid of Jacob Elordi’s character in ‘Euphoria’

There isn’t a single person in this world who doesn’t hate Nate Jacobs’ toxic macho man. The ‘Euphoria’ fandom proposes all these villains to finish him off.

euphoria began airing its new episodes on HBO every week, and there is no Sunday that it doesn’t become a trend. The continuation of the story of Rue (Zendaya) was one of the most anticipated of the year, although with her The most hated villain on television returned: Nate Jacobs, a character brought to life by Jacob Elordi, who is more than happy to play an “emotional terrorist,” as he has previously stated. With the premiere of the third episode on January 23, a new trend was generated on Twitter (“Put her in euphoria…”) in which fans propose villains from the world of cinema and series that could easily get rid of this toxic macho. From characters of game of Thrones Y modern-family Even girls who have starred in memes, these are all the women who could end the threat that Nate Jacobs represents.

the cake girl

We start strong. In 2021, this little girl went viral after the video circulated where she is seen blowing out the candles on her sister’s birthday cake. Despite the tremendous mess, the girl was completely happy to have ruined the party for her sister. Do you vote for or against this proposal?

Cersei Lannister – ‘Game of Thrones’

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) became the favorite nightmare of all fans of game of Thrones. For many of us, the leader of the Seven Kingdoms in the fantasy of George RR Martin was one of the best roles that the HBO series presented us and deserved a better ending than being crushed to death alongside Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Regina George – ‘Mean Girls’

How did Sam Levinson not think of it? A single rudeness from Nate Jacobs and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) would have exposed the sex scandal of the father of this horrible teenager with the help of Burn Book.

Amy – ‘Lost’

There is no one to stop this one. Amy, the protagonist of Gone Girl, a film directed by David Fincher, could be a difficult rival for Nate Jacobs. This villain was played in the movies by the splendid Rosamund Pike.

Niurka Marcos

The Mexican fandom has also come to the rescue and they propose Niurka Marcos as the person who could put the poison of euphoria. Without a doubt, the dancer would go with everything to this macho. “You ran into the Berlin Wall,” Nate.

Lucrecia Montesinos – ‘Elite’

Although we could not see her back in Elite, Lucrecia Montesinos (Danna Paola) left her mark in Las Encinas. If we think about it, Lucrecia and Nate speak the same jargon for being high school students, so they could well enter the betrayal game in a very entertaining way.

Misty – ‘Yellowjackets’

Raise your hand who was fascinated by Paramount Plus’s Yellowjackets. Misty (Christina Ricci) is a ruthless and misunderstood assassin who puts on a smile when dismembering or poisoning her victims. Nate Jacobs wouldn’t know where the hit with Misty would come from.

Kat – ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Maybe it wouldn’t have gone to blows or anything like that, but Kat (Julia Stiles) would have silenced Nate Jacobs with her intellect, plus it would have forced the school to do something about the boy’s toxic masculinity.

Jill Roberts – ‘Scream 4’

If we are talking about unlikely enemies, then we have to add to “Put her in Euphoria and Nate Jacobs is gone” to Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts). Her innocent little face fooled us all in Scream 4 and, in the end, she turned out to be more evil than Regina George in Mean Girls.

Sharpay Evans – ‘High School Musical’

Whatever they say, Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) was right about some things when High School Musical premiered. The fandom considers her a fair rival for Nate Jacobs in euphoria. What do you think?

Villanelle – ‘Killing Eve’

Oksana Astankova is the hit woman with the best closet that has been seen in decades for a villain, Jodie Comer is responsible for bringing it to life in Killing Eve (created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Villanelle is an expert in the game of cat and mouse, and, without a doubt, she could make Nate Jacobs suffer quite a bit.

Dolores Umbridge – ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’

If the faculty of euphoria is in trouble to get Nate Jacobs in line, they just need to bring Dolores Umbridge from the magical world. I would make him write a page of “I will not be a toxic macho and I will attend therapy”.

Contestant 212 – ‘The Squid Game’

This woman keeps her enemies close, so we can imagine that she would first pretend to be an ally of Nate and then end up unmasking him. Can you imagine a (very strange) crossover between The Squid Game and euphoria?

Marcia Roy – ‘Succession’

Marcia has a sharp intelligence, in addition to being a very good strategist. If Levinson (creator of euphoria) would like a villainess, Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass) would be enough for him to end the most hated of his characters.